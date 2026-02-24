Product Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-02-24
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Eskilstuna
, Köping
, Flen
, Örebro
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Job Summary:
Are you ready to take the next step in your career within the parts business? Would you like to contribute to the development of innovative business models that create lasting value for customers?
We are looking for a commercially driven Product Manager to join our Product Management team within the Parts and Uptime Center of Expertise. In this role, you will play a key part in shaping and developing Volvo CE's parts offering while driving sales performance across the European and International distribution network.
As Product Manager, you will define and execute product strategies in close collaboration with Market Areas, Regions, Technology, Purchasing, and other global functions. You will analyze spare parts performance, identify growth potential, initiate commercial activities, and actively manage product profitability and lifecycle performance.
You will be responsible for our Wear Parts portfolio, including Ground Engaging Tools, the Volvo Tooth System, and the Undercarriage assortment. The role includes developing competitive commercial offerings to maximize volume and profitability throughout the product lifecycle, identifying market needs, and translating them into actionable requirements across the organization. You will also have the opportunity to contribute to the development of new business models connected to recently launched technologies as well as our established parts portfolio.
To Succeed in This Role
We are looking for someone who:
Is passionate about customer success and capable of developing a deep understanding of customer needs, translating insights into clear roadmaps and tangible actions
Can transform customer and market needs into structured requirements for new product and service development
Demonstrates strong collaboration skills and can lead by influence across regions and towards senior dealer stakeholders
Inspires others and works effectively in cross-functional environments to deliver results
Experience and Qualifications
Degree in Engineering, Business, or equivalent professional experience
Strong commercial mindset with a solid understanding of end-to-end distribution processes
Knowledge of business modeling, with the ability to describe, analyze, and design business models
Excellent communication skills combined with a holistic and strategic perspective
Analytical and structured approach, with the ability to prioritize effectively
High level of drive, supported by strong interpersonal and networking skills
Proven ability to build and maintain relationships across functions, partners, and customers
Self-motivated, confident, and results-oriented
Ready for the next move?
If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, we look forward to receiving your application and exploring how you can contribute to our continued success.
Curious, and have some questions? CALL ME!
Wael Wardi, Head of Product Management Region EU/INT email: wael.wardi@volvo.com
,phone +46 70 0034446
Katarina Holmberg, Head of HR Region EU/INT, email: katarina.holmberg@volvo.com
, phone +46 735585854
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible! Last application day is 22nd of March.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Bolindervägen (visa karta
)
635 10 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Construction Equipment Jobbnummer
9760540