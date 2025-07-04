Product Manager
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
As Product Manager Chromatography Resins, you will work alongside the product management team to support our core chromatography resins as they transition from an introduction stage of their Life Cycle through Growth and Maturity stages.
This position is part of the BioProcess Product Management Organization located in Uppsala and will be an on-site role. At Cytiva, our vision is to advance future therapeutics from discovery to delivery.
What you'll do:
Manage a range of process chromatography resins over its life cycle to maximize market share and margin
Work cross-functionally to ensure customer needs and product quality standards are met
Support the commercial team through relevant documentation, seminars and meetings with customers
Drive forecasting of product range and supporting the organization in execution of supply chain deliveries
As an integral member of the product management team, you will actively support and be supported by the product management team
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor's degree in marketing, Engineering, Biotechnology or other Life Science related fields
Business and customer-oriented with demonstrated ability to deliver results.
Ability to understand and apply data to define actions and support decisions.
Internal and external customer-facing experience that demonstrates the capability to influence stakeholders.
Capability to lead projects and teams
Fluency in English both written & oral communication. The Uppsala site is an international working environment, although understanding and speaking Swedish is a big plus.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Product Management.
The following systems: MAGIC, Qlik & SFDC.
The recruitment process for the advertised position is planned to begin in August, taking summer vacations into account.
