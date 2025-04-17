Product Manager
2025-04-17
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
At Tetra Pak Training Services, we are committed to providing high-quality, future-proof competence development programs through effective delivery platforms. Our mission is to boost our customers production performance by equipping them with the knowledge and inspiration to excel in their roles. Our learning products include both solid instructor-led and digital training offerings.
We believe in lifelong learning as a cornerstone of our operations, ensuring continuous improvement and innovation for our customers. This commitment to growth and development makes Tetra Pak a dynamic and rewarding place to work.
We are now looking for a new Product Manager to join Tetra Pak Training Services! You will play a vital role in shaping our product strategy, roadmaps, and development requirements. You will drive sales growth and profitability, manage the lifecycle of our products, and support the deployment of our services product portfolio to markets. In this role, you will collaborate with a truly global team, engaging with internal stakeholders and directly with our customers, as well as collaborate with supplier management to establish a strong relationship with our suppliers. Join us and be part of a team that values knowledge, inspiration, and continuous improvement.
The position is permanent, and you will be based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
Lead product business plans, including budget, forecast, 3YP, product positioning, price positioning, and value proposition.
Manage product lifecycle by performing business analysis, deciding on new product development, and refining our offerings.
Monitor services product performance, including sales trends, quality, service level, and lead-time, and drive actions where applicable.
Lead business intelligence activities, industry trends analysis, and business trends follow-up to ensure a competitive service offering.
Support market operations in building local capabilities, including implementing robust internal processes to support sales and delivery of services products.
Prepare commercial guidelines and frameworks, including pricing guidelines and legal templates.
Promote services products through sales campaigns, communication, sales material, and technical documentation.
We believe you have
University degree in a relevant field.
Proven experience in learning and development in an industrial setting and/or product management, preferably in a global setting.
Technical knowledge of learning systems.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to make data-driven decisions.
You need to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment by being hyperaware, making timely decisions, and working in uncertain business environment.
A passion for lifelong learning and continuous improvement.
Fluent in English.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2025-05-04.
To know more about the position contact Niklas Montelin at +46 46 36 1868
Questions about your application contact Emma Berndtsson at +46 46 36 4582
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
