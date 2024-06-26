Product Manager
Majority Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Majority Sweden AB i Stockholm
MAJORITY is a groundbreaking mobile banking service built for migrants, by migrants. Global migration is a 21st-century reality, whether people are following their dreams, love, or new experiences. Our purpose at MAJORITY is to empower the ambitious, the brave, and the talented and help them achieve their dreams. We believe that everyone deserves the same opportunity to succeed. Thus, our mission is to provide migrants the tools they need to thrive in their new country. Come join us!
We are MAJORITY, people without borders from 20+ countries around the world. The most important thing for us is working with ambitious people who are passionate about making a difference and keen to help us achieve our mission. Does that sound like you? Then we'd love to hear from you.
We are looking for someone to work in the Product team to enable MAJORITY's continued expansion. You will report to the Head of the Growth Product team.
The Growth Product team at MAJORITY is responsible for enhancing user acquisition, retention, and operational efficiency through a wide variety of initiatives. From streamlining onboarding and activation in the MAJORITY app, to enabling our sales and marketing teams with marketing technology tools. And from improving operational efficiency with self-service and back-office systems, to building product driven growth initiatives such as our referral program.
What's the role?
Collaborate with engineers, product designers, compliance, finance, and customer operations to create simple and scalable user journeys and experiences.
Identify opportunities to improve our user acquisition and onboarding processes.
Create new and improve existing processes to increase operational efficiency.
Reduce operational and regulatory risks associated with processes such as KYC/CIP, disputes, and account closure.
Manage the product life cycle from ideation, to planning, execution and launch.
Create the Growth Product area roadmap in collaboration with the team.
Inspire and influence key stakeholders in order to align resources and prioritization.
Build and manage strong relationships with external partners.
Who we're looking for
A self-motivator who thrives in a fast-paced, start-up environment with a humble and scrappy mindset
A person with grit and dedication, paired with a winning attitude
Someone who is obsessed with details but also knows when something is good enough
An expert in navigating hard problems with many constraints, using sound judgment to assess risks, and to lay out your argument in a well-structured, data-informed, written narrative
You have a high ambition and want to make a difference in the organization and the world
Requirements
A minimum of 2 years of experience as a product manager
Experience with app-based consumer products
Experience developing marketing and sales software (MarTech)
Experience developing customer service and/or back-office systems
Fintech experience is not mandatory but a plus
Spanish proficiency is a plus
We believe in recruiting talent from around the globe. This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden. We will support relocation to Stockholm for a star candidate with the right company culture fit.
We are MAJORITY. We are international, ambitious, kind, and love to win. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Majority Sweden AB
(org.nr 559275-6711), http://www.majority.com
Jakobsbergsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8770076