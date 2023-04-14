Product Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-04-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a result-oriented manager with sharp commercial skills, who likes products and finds your path together with others to win-win situations? And do you have the curiosity and drive to take on new possibilities?
Then please continue to read because you are probably the one, we are looking for!
Volvo Penta is providing world class Marine and Industrial engines and drivelines to OEMs all around the world. The products and Services are in-housed developed based on market expectations and business opportunities. The responsibility of the Industrial product planning team is to define the Product and Services offering. This is done by starting up new projects to develop the offering and to phase out products that are no longer needed. The work is based on Input from customers, market trends, business strategy etc.
Currently we are looking for a Product Manager to support the off-road Internal Combustion Engine portfolio. In this role you are working together with colleagues in the team to make market analysis, gather customer input and to start up product projects
To be successful in this position you need to be well organized and have excellent communication and networking skills. As a person you are positive, you have a good driving force, and you enjoy the teamwork. You listen in, analyze, and know how to create successful partnerships. You have an Internal Combustion Engine experience from sales or product development, and you are dedicated to the products in your portfolio.
Required knowledge, experience:
University/Master's degree in engineering or equivalent
Business driven attitude
Structured way of working
Excellent communication skills
Teamwork oriented
Fluent in English
Internal Combustion Engine experience
Advanced user of Microsoft Office tools
We can't promise you an effortless job, but what we can promise you skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges. You will work in a global environment that provides opportunities for you to develop both on a professional and personal level. We at Volvo Penta want you to prosper and be happy. Because when you succeed, we succeed. Together we drive prosperity.
Are you curious and interested, Call me!
Christer Hedström, Director PPL, Product Management Industrialchrister.hedstrom@volvo.com
Telephone: +46 739 0 244 61
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7659742