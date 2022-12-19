Product Manager
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
As a Product Manager in the Product offering and Pricing team your goal is to create the best possible experience for the end users of Volvo Cars e-commerce platform. You will do this by working together with your engineering and UX team ensuring that we are building a state-of-the-art backend for the e-commerce platform.
As a Product Manager you will not only work with your software developers and UX teams, but also manage other stakeholders, such as content and pricing teams.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to, setting the product strategy, exploring new product features, roadmap prioritization, stakeholder communication, creating of standard operating procedures, etc.
To be successful in this role you should have an interest in tech and a good understanding of how technology can improve the customer experience.
You And Your Skills
To succeed, we believe that your background and skills include:
* Bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience.
* Leading and driving product strategy as a Product Owner, Product Manager, or equivalent for a minimum of 3 years.
* Strategic mindset.
* Excellent communicator in English (verbal and writing).
* High integrity and a bias for action.
Ability to analyze quantitatively, problem-solve, and scope business requirements.
What Volvo offers you
* Paid leave for what's most important in life. At Volvo Cars, all new parents with one year's permanent service receive 24 weeks of parental leave, paid at 80 percent of their base pay. The policy is for everyone - whether you're a designer or a plant operator, whether you work in China or the UK.
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
* An annual allowance to spend on your health and well-being.
Relocation support for international talent.
Location
HQ Gothenburg or Stockholm
Contact & Application
Please apply via the link provided. Applications and CV's will not be accepted via email. In this process, we work with continuous selection.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Senior Recruiter Karl Neuman at karl.neuman@volvocars.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "63559-41161066". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Karl Neuman ----- Jobbnummer
7273701