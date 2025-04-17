Product Manager - Software Platforms
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We are looking for a Product Manager who will lead an Agile Release Train (ART) within Software Platforms. Are you able to create a climate of cross-functional collaboration where everyone is accountable and proud of the products and solutions? If yes - then come and join us!
This is us, your new colleagues
Software Platforms is one of the technology areas within the Vehicle Technology organization at Volvo Group Trucks Technology. The vision for Software Platforms is to provide best-in-class embedded base software and technologies for automated integration of application software, including the test platform, that enables software-driven transport solutions for the Volvo Group.
The core areas of Software Platforms include (but not limited to):
* Volvo Dynamic SW Platform (Adaptive Autosar, Linux, Hypervisors & BSP) Development & Maintenance.
* Volvo Autosar Platform development and maintenance.
* Integration of application and platform software.
* Automation of integration and delivery of ECU build.
* Delivery of integrated MSW and PBL to final integration.
* Development of test automation framework.
What you will do
To address our tremendous present and future challenges, we are seeking a highly skilled Product Manager. The mission is to deliver a complete software platform, including integration into hardware for developers of an application in the Volvo Group, utilizing Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery chains.
We are working in a SAFe inspired set-up and are in the middle of the transition from projects to product streams. Today we have ten scrum teams within the ART, and we will continue to grow.
Your key responsibilities will be:
* Continuously develop and lead your ART Products.
* Ensure complete product delivery including quality, product cost, and performance.
* Perform risk management for upcoming deliveries and mitigate accordingly.
* Continuously develop and improve the way of working.
* Stay current with industry trends, market demands, and regulations related to the automotive embedded software area to ensure compliance and competitiveness.
* Contribute and drive topics to resolution as a key member of the Software Platforms management team.
* Communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels of the organization, including executives, team members, and external partners.
Who are you?
We're looking for you with a strong drive and high energy, who thrives in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. You are customer-focused, service-minded, and results-oriented, with the ability to quickly adapt and learn when new challenges arise. We value your leadership skills and your proactive approach to taking the initiative. Above all, you maintain a positive, go-getter attitude, even when faced with new and unexpected situations.
Additionally, you have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and you are able to collaborate effectively with both internal teams and external partners.
Requirements:
* University degree in Engineering or a related field.
* 10+ years of experience in developing and delivering embedded software, preferably within the automotive industry.
* Proven experience as a Product Owner/Manager in an agile environment.
* Strong leadership skills with a track record of leading large technical teams.
* In-depth understanding of industry trends, market demands, and regulatory requirements related to hardware systems, with up-to-date knowledge on areas such as cyber security, functional safety, and software automation.
* Experience in supplier and stakeholder management.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
