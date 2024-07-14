Product Manager - OCS
About OCS
OCS is part of Axel Johnson International, a privately owned Swedish industrial group operating globally. The group has a dedicated long-term approach to ownership, emphasising sustainable progress and collaboration. The focus lies on acquisitions and the development of companies, specializing in technical components and industrial solutions. The group consists of more than 200 companies and employs ~6000 people in 34 countries, organized into six business groups, each focusing on selected niche markets. Axel Johnson International is a part of the Swedish family-owned corporate group, Axel Johnson who has ~30000 employees worldwide.
OCS Overhead Conveyor System offers innovative, sustainable and durable automation solutions based on conveyor systems for industrial applications - Optimizing production processes, improving work environments and creating cost savings for the customers.
Are you our next Product Manager?
As our next Product Manager you will be part of the Operations department and will report to the COO, you will also collaborate with departments of Automation, SCM, Engineering, Sales and Marketing to develop and launch new products. You will be the primary point of contact for all product- related inquiries.
The location for this role is in Borås.
What will you do?
Your responsibilities include but are not limited to;
Lead and manage the HW Design & Development team.
Lead and manage the SW Design & Development Team including Automation solutions.
Oversee the entire HW & SW product lifecycle from D&D to Obsolescence.
Drive continuous improvements on existing current product portfolio.
Develop new, state-of-the-art solutions aligned with customer demands and new market trends
Be the center of gravity for OCSs Sales, Marketing and Engineering in terms of aligning and connecting the different vantage points.
Travel within Europe a couple of times/month
Your qualifications:
To be successful in this role we believe you have:
Masters degree in Engineering or equivalent
Minimum of five years' experience in similar role
Experience in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
Experience in team management and leadership
Worked closely with Sales & Marketing departments
Fluent in English and Swedish
You have technical skills in:
HW and SW design
Six Sigma certification
Design for X (DfX)
Version control and modularization
PLM software
As a person you are flexible and pragmatic, you have excellent leadership skills and are a team player. You are driven and motivated to achieve challenging goals and targets. You take own initiatives and follow through.
Why should you join us? OCS is a great company with substantial growth opportunities. It is a familiar and supportive company culture with fast decision-making capabilities. The company is part of a large family-owned group - Axel Johnson - offering extensive know-how and development opportunities. It is a fun and collaborative work environment. We have Union agreements - Unionen (White collar) and IF Metall (Blue collar) respectively.
We also have flexible working environment with two remote working days per week. In addition, you have opportunity for professional development within a decentralized, goal-oriented, and supportive work culture.
If you recognize yourself in the description, then do not hesitate to apply!
If you have any questions about the position please contact Feven Hall Selassie at feven.hall.selassie@technogarden.se
or Per Gotfridsson at per.gottfridsson@technogarden.se
