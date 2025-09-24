Product Lifecycle Management - Hvdc
The opportunity
In this position you will work in the Product Management organization, you will be supporting the product owners in the work define the feature structure, product structure and setup that translate to the full business cycle of HVDC projects. You will be central and work in a very cross-functional environment with explaining and translating the in-house domain knowledge of the colleagues into the portfolios of PLM structures that will enable a good engineer to order business building on the proper product governance with full life cycle view. You will be part of a highly skilled and diversified team, working globally and in close cooperation with many functions of the business, including Product Management, Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Operations, Service and R&D.
How you 'll make an impact
Collaborate with Product Owners to define and implement feature sets and product structures in Teamcenter PLM, ensuring alignment with business needs and strategies. Support modular portfolio development using classification, variant management, and BOM to enable reuse, automation, and efficient change management, freeing up engineering time for innovation and customer-focused work.
Analyze PLM-related business needs and workflows with stakeholders, identifying gaps and opportunities to accelerate adoption across the HVDC business.
Co-develop strategies with cross-functional teams to optimize PLM usage and provide input to improve system structure and functionality.
Serve as a PLM subject matter expert, supporting training and onboarding to ensure effective system usage and knowledge transfer.
Maintain clear communication with internal stakeholders on implementation progress, proactively escalating issues to ensure timely resolution.
Uphold Hitachi Energy's values of safety and integrity, demonstrating accountability and fostering a collaborative, respectful work environment.
Your background
We are looking for an engaged, structured, persistent, well-organized, and driven person who is a true team player.
You should have professional engineering competence and a Bachelor's or MSc. degree in Electric Power Engineering or similar.
You can make the complex simple and show creativity in your approach to problem solving.
You are ready to work in an international and multicultural work environment.
You have worked with High Voltage Equipment or have experience with performing studies for rating of high voltage equipment.
Previous work experience in related area
Flexibility and an open mindset are important features to be successful in this role Fluency in English, both written and spoken is required to be able to interact with various stakeholders.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Arash Mazaheri, arash.mazaheri@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 48; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
