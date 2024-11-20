Product Life-cycle Management Solutions Lead
2024-11-20
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
About the role:
We are seeking a passionate Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solutions Lead. This role is crucial in driving innovation and optimizing business processes by effectively configuring our application solutions to achieve Product Development Excellence. You will lead cross-functional collaboration across the entire Electrolux Group, ensuring seamless integration and cooperation to deliver outstanding results.
What you'll do:
Lead a team through project execution with indirect supervision.
Seek for Solutions and IT applications to drive Group strategic imperative around Product and Cost Excellence
Identify and scope relevant digitalization projects
Monitor and report on the project's progress and performance.
Establish key metrics for success.
Develop project controls and risk management procedures.
Train, manage, and motivate team members.
Resolve technical and operational issues efficiently.
Collaborate with stakeholders and provide regular updates.
Who you are:
We are seeking a highly experienced and skilled professional with hands-on expertise in engineering, design, manufacturing, and IT fields. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of successfully leading large enterprise projects and teams to completion.
We are looking for a strong leader who can communicate effectively across diverse departments and provide essential coaching and training. The candidate should be a proficient problem-solver, detail-oriented, and adept at navigating internal processes while managing multiple active projects using both internal and contract resources. Leadership abilities in motivating and guiding teams towards achieving project goals are crucial.
Qualifications:
A master's degree in engineering, computer science, project management, business management, or a related field is required.
At least eight (8) years of experience in product lifecycle management.
Exceptional communication, management, and interpersonal skills, with a proven track record of building strong relationships.
Proficiency in conducting effective project meetings, workshops, and conferences.
Expertise in business process mapping and business requirement analysis.
Strong analytical skills with a willingness to learn and adapt.
Demonstrated technical understanding of PLM tools and their integration with enterprise-level systems such as ERP, MES, and CRM.
Experience in managing PLM implementation projects, including configuration, customization, and integration, particularly with Siemens Teamcenter
Comprehensive knowledge of both Agile and Waterfall project management methodologies, with relevant certifications is a plus.
Where you'll be:
You will be based at Electrolux office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Benefit highlights include:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
• Attractive social benefits package.
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
We look forward to receiving your application!
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more:
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08
E-post: niclas.norman-sellhammar@electrolux.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PLM Management Solutions Lead". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178), https://www.electroluxgroup.com/en/
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux IT Solutions AB (556095-0197) Jobbnummer
9022010