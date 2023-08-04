Product Industrialization Manager - 429387
Alstom Transport AB / Speditörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla speditörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 75,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the
Product Industrialization Manager
in Stockholm we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your Product Industrialization Management expertise in a new cutting-edge field.
The Product Industrialisation Manager (PIM) will manage industrial quality, cost, and delivery of signalling products during all life cycle. In this role you will be part of a global team and working close together with the Product Design Authority for a wide range of signalling products.
We will look to you for:
Tender:
Participate to technical analysis during the tender phase for the industrial area in liaise with the Product Program Manager
Concurrent Engineering:
Develop concurrent engineering and design to cost approach between development and industrialization centres
Support product strategy and technology roadmap from industrial perspective
Apply signalling product industrialization process
Define industrial requirements specification per product line
Define the most efficient industrial scheme (prototype, serial & repairs)
Participating to product program reviews
Industrialization:
Define the generic Product industrial breakdown structure
Manage industrial risk through Product / Process FMEA and associated improvement action plan when relevant
Support sourcing and SQD teams in the suppliers' qualification and quality follow up
Life Cycle:
Manage industrial Quality, Cost and Delivery of products during all life cycle and lead proper action plan (especially for recurring costs & lead time optimization)
Ensure industrial sustainability of product during life cycle: guarantee the manufacturability - reparability (incl. test bench and parts obsolescence management / re-design proposal)
Improve product competitiveness: cost optimization, lead time reduction, quality improvement
Provide and sustain industrial maturity report per product line (test First Passed Yield, failure rate at first installation, production cost, industrial scheme, lead time)
Manage traceability of product delivered to projects, and retrofit plan if needed
Manage the repair lead time and reduce the repair unitary cost
In case of non-conformity or incident, investigate root causes, finds and implement corrective solutions
Support Sourcing and Supplier Quality teams during quality crisis
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
University Degree in Engineering or equivalent experience
2-5 years of manufacture production experience or in a similar role
Experience in working with Engineering, Procurement, Quality, international and external Suppliers.
Desired competencies: teamwork, communication, planning, drive for results and flexibility
Flexibility to travel to a low-medium degree required
Language skills required advanced/business fluent level of English. It could be beneficial to have at least a medium level of Swedish.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career free from boring daily routines.
Work with newest train control systems
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues.
Contribute to innovative projects.
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries.
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential.
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Alstom Transport AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8007251