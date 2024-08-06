Product Engineer, Stockholm
Product Engineer - Coherent, Stockholm
Coherent is a global technology leader in advanced materials and optical communications. Our world-class products in optical communication enable high-speed voice, video and data communications for networking, storage, wireless, and cable TV applications. For more than 30 years, we have created critical breakthroughs in optics technology and supplied system manufacturers with the production volumes needed to meet the exploding demand for network bandwidth. II-VI 's industry-leading products include optical transceivers, optical engines, active optical cables, optical components, optical instrumentation, ROADM & wavelength management, optical amplifiers, and RF-over-Fiber.
Coherent is developing and manufacturing optical chips that are at the core of Coherents communications solutions. We are growing and are looking for a Product Engineer to further strengthen our Product Engineering Team in Järfälla, Sweden. As a Product Engineer, you will be responsible for a product family, tightly cooperating both with R&D, Wafer Fab, and with other manufacturing sites in China and USA. In this role, you will have a good understanding of the product and production process from wafer to finished product. You will work in stimulating environment, with strong cooperation between different functions and a dynamic flat organization.
Your areas of responsibility:
• Optimization and control of product performance, yield and cost
• Ownership of product requirements and test specifications in production
• Managing product improvements projects in cooperation with other departments
• Participating in New Product Introduction and receiving new products from Development
• Leading product forums across different manufacturing sites
• Leading and conducting technical investigations and root cause analysis
Your competence and background:
• Solid technical competence in the area of optical communications and/or semiconductors
• Master or PhD degree in Engineering or Science
• Two years of work experience in electrical or optical engineering
• Strong cooperation and communication skills in English, proficiency in Swedish is an advantage
• Demonstrated initiative and practical leadership skills
• Experience in statistical data analysis and presentation
• Experience in Test & Measurement is an advantage
• Programming experience and interest is an advantage
As a person, you are open, curious and have structured approach. You enjoy interacting with and helping your colleagues, both locally and globally. You communicate clearly, set goals and work towards them.
Interested in the position? Send your application latest Applications will be processed as received and position may be filled before the last application date.
