Description
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
About the role
We are seeking a Product Director, API Experience to ensure our APIs become the most loved, adopted, and trusted in the industry. This leader will be accountable for how all APIs come together in one cohesive experience in our external developer platform, for external developer and agentic consumption - bringing thought leadership in what makes a good developer and agentic API experience, driving adoption, excellence in developer and API experience (DX/AX), consistency in standards, and discoverability in the emerging ecosystem of AI and agentic platforms.
This role sits at the intersection of product management, developer relations, and 3rd party ecosystem platform integration strategy. You will work with, and be dependent on the success of your relations with peer product leaders, internal developers, developer marketing and portal experience. We all rely on each other, and you will ensure our APIs, SDKs, and documentation delight developers, while also spearheading the company into a winning positioning in the agentic landscape, making our MCP server and API layer to be the preferred building blocks for external agent frameworks and platforms.
The opportunity
This is currently one of Sinch's most important areas from a strategic standpoint - you will get the chance to steer, lead and show the company the way in this area.
The API experience product area has many parts, which are in different stages of maturity, and you will therefore both tackle greenfield areas such as the agentic developments and developer relations, as well as more mature areas such as the SDKs
Sinch is a proven leader and product in it's space, which gives you a great opportunity to combine the early stage startup development ways of thinking and acting with the support of a global company.
The team - at Sinch it's all about the team. Your closest partner will be a mirrored role in the engineering organization, and the two of you lead your teams and this area together.
Key Responsibilities
Thought Leadership & External Positioning
Ensure Sinch continues to be experienced as as a top global communications platform player in the agentic and developer world through APIs and developer experience.
Monitor (and as required communicate internally) industry trends, ensuring our developer platform stays ahead of evolving standards and expectations.
Evangelize an API-first culture internally and externally.
API experience Adoption
Define and track cross-company metrics for external API adoption, activation, retention, and ecosystem usage.
Drive internal adoption of standards and capabilities developed and delivered by your team
Partner with product teams to identify adoption barriers and remove friction in developer onboarding and integration.
Standards & API Governance
Drive consistent design patterns, SDKs, error handling, and developer workflows across APIs.
Establish and enforce those API standards across the company (design, authentication, versioning, error handling).
Run an API Review Council (or equivalent) to align product teams on shared patterns and technical debt paydown.
Ensure APIs and SDKs evolve with modern best practices (OpenAPI, MCP, REST).
Agentic Ecosystem & evolving agentic protocols
Own product strategy for Sinch's MCP server(s) as the backbone for making our APIs discoverable and usable by agentic platforms.
Ensure our APIs are "found, understood, and liked" by external frameworks like LangChain, AutoGen, and other orchestration platforms as well as with ClaudeCode and other code assist tools.
Collaborate with our head of 3rd party ecosystems, to drive ecosystem partnerships and integrations that position our APIs as the easiest way for developers to build agents, apps, and workflows.
Developer Experience, Relations & Community
Lead DevRel strategy to champion our APIs externally, creating advocacy, trust, and community growth.
Ensure world-class API documentation, guides, tutorials, and code samples are created and published in the relevant places
As needed, represent the company at developer conferences, on social channels, and in technical thought leadership.
What Success Looks Like
Developers consistently praise our APIs and SDKs for ease of use and reliability.
Our agentic interfaces (e.g. MCP) are well recognized integration points for agentic platforms, driving organic adoption.
API usage and retention metrics show significant, measurable growth.
Sinch is recognized as a developer-first, API-first company with a thriving ecosystem and community.
This domain is a recognized area of expertise and excellence among the internal product development teams at Sinch
Requirements
10+ years of product leadership with focus on APIs, platforms, or developer tools.
Experience building and scaling product teams as a people manager
Experience in working in an enterprise scale software company, successfully managing stakeholders and understand how to make an impact. Comfortable influencing across many product lines without direct ownership.
Strong knowledge of API design and SDK development; experience with MCP or agent frameworks is a plus.
Proven experience scaling developer adoption and/or running DevRel functions.
Public presence as a developer advocate or thought leader is a plus.
