About Us
Legora is on a mission: to redefine how legal work gets done. From the very start we have been very clear about the fact that we are not building a solution for lawyers, we are building it with them, because it is the only way to make sure it gets done the right way; working side-by-side every step of the way.
Our AI-native workspace empowers legal professionals not just to work faster - but to ask better questions, unlock new insights. Every day, we push the boundaries of legal tech to make complex processes smarter, faster, and more human. From thousands of documents analysed in minutes to intelligent workflows designed in collaboration with leading practices, we're turning possibility into reality.
Today we are trusted by global firms like Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, Bird & Bird and Linklaters in over 40 countries, but we have no plans on stopping here. We ship fast, we iterate effectively, and we scale rapidly - not by accident, but by design.
When you join Legora, you become part of a team that believes "good enough" isn't good enough and that the way to win is together, by empowering lawyers to do their best work with technology that truly understands them. If you're excited by building from first principles, working with exceptional people, and accelerating change in a high-stakes, high-impact domain-then this is the moment and the place.
We're not just shaping the future of legal tech - we're defining it. Ready to join us in building the intelligent future of law?
Legora is seeking a Product Director to lead and scale our product organization. You will drive our product vision, shape strategy, and be at the forefront of customer-centric innovation as we accelerate growth and impact in our market.
What You'll Do:
Define and evolve Legora's product vision and roadmap, ensuring we remain leaders in our space.
Balance long-term platform strategy with immediate, high-impact opportunities.
Ensure clear alignment between product investments and overall business objectives.
Elevate product thinking, discovery practices, and execution rigor across teams.
Build and foster a strong product culture centered on outcomes and customer value.
Partner deeply with Engineering and Design leadership to deliver well-crafted products.
Translate customer insights and market dynamics into actionable priorities for the team.
Align stakeholders across commercial, operations, and leadership functions.
Ensure that product initiatives drive measurable and meaningful business results.
Champion customer-centric innovation at every stage of the product lifecycle.
Continuously improve product management processes and methodologies as we scale.
Who You Are:
Proven experience leading product organizations in high-growth, fast-scaling environments
Strong track record of building complex, scalable software products from concept to launch
Strategic thinker with a hands-on, execution-focused mindset
Thrives in ambiguity and brings structure, clarity, and direction to evolving challenges
Exceptional communicator with the ability to align executives, cross-functional stakeholders, and product teams around a shared vision
Legora is an Equal Opportunity Employer
At Legora, we believe great teams are built on diversity of thought and experience. We're proud to be an equal opportunity employer and committed to creating an inclusive, high-performance culture where everyone can do their best work. We welcome people of all backgrounds and don't discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
