Product Director
2025-12-09
Voyado is a fast-growing company containing two products, with the mission to deliver a best-of-breed solution that matches every customer's needs. Engage, a data-driven SaaS platform within Marketing Automation, CRM, and Loyalty. Elevate is intelligent software that maps, analyzes, and learns from the visitor's behavior in real time, which allows the e-tailer to present relevant products and offers, adapted to each individual.
This spring, we welcomed a new Product Director to the Engage leadership team. Now, we're looking for one more to join, meaning Engage will have a total of three Product Directors, each leading two product areas.
About the roleIn this role, you'll take ownership of two of our six product areas, Customer Experience and CDP & Integrations.
Customer Experience is our cross-functional area with the mission to empower all Engage teams to deliver a world-class user experience. It owns our design system, shared frontend platform, and UX enablement - ensuring consistency, usability, and accessibility across the Voyado platform.
CDP & Integrations powers Voyado's Retail Customer Data Platform, ensuring connected, high-quality data that drives personalization, analytics, and seamless ecosystem integrations.
You'll drive strategy, execution, and ways of working across both areas, balancing the creative and the technical, the frontend and the data layer. You'll coach and enable product managers and designers, ensuring UX, scalability, and product value move forward hand in hand.
Some examples of your responsibilities:
Leading two product areas. Owning what we build and why and turn strategy and user insight into a clear, capacity-aware roadmap with measurable outcomes.
Build and execute a unified product roadmap that balances user experience, platform scalability, and business impact.
Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including product & design, engineering, and marketing, to ensure successful and measurable product delivery and efficient scaling in an international environment.
Building structure and strategy to embed UX as a natural part of product development.
Representing your domain in leadership forums!
So, who are you?
You're a strategic product leader with a passion for building great experiences and teams. You know that high-performing products require strong foundations in UX, design, and architecture, and you're excited to help scale those across the organization.
An experienced product leader, such as a Product Director, VP of Product, or CPO, at a SaaS scaleup.
A strong people leader who knows how to coach, empower, and elevate those around you, which are skills you've gained in a formal leadership position.
An understanding of modern UX and design practices, either from leading cross-functional product teams or through your own design background.
Well-versed in product management best practices, and someone who thrives in an environment where sharing learnings and elevating standards is second nature.
Familiarity with data-driven platforms, integrations, or CDP-like systems.
An excellent communicator in English. It's a plus if you've worked within e-commerce or CRM, where customer experience and data-driven engagement are core.
We believe you are deeply aligned with our leadership principles:
Accountability, always. You don't wait for permission to act. You drive clarity, follow through, and ensure results.
Brave for better. You challenge how things are done today and introduce smarter, scalable ways of working.
Clear & compelling. You communicate with precision, making complexity easy to understand for every stakeholder, from CPO to PM.
What's in it for you?
Voyado wouldn't be the powerful platform it is without the people behind it. We really care for our Voyadoers, and some examples of what we can offer you are:
An engaged team with a knowledge-sharing and friendly culture
A high-impact, visible opportunity in a fast-growing SaaS company.
Opportunity to drive change and make an impact on how we deliver value to our customers
5000 SEK in wellness allowance
30 days of paid vacation
Voyado+, our internal loyalty program full of perks and surprises.
And many other perks, of course!
Ready to join the team?
Lovely! Applying is super easy. We'd love to get to know you and understand what makes you tick, so write a few lines about what would be an exciting challenge for you going forward. We are eager to get to know you and what you love to do, so be yourself and let that shine through in yourapplication!
As part of our recruitment process, we conduct a background check on the final candidate.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voyado AB
(org.nr 556787-0208), https://voyado.com Arbetsplats
Voyado Kontakt
Maria Wahlström maria.wahlstrom@voyado.com Jobbnummer
9634901