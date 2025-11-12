Product Development Quality Engineer | RA Food Services
2025-11-12
Are you a Foodie and have passion for food business?
Great, we are looking for two Product Development Quality Engineers!
At IKEA Food we are all passionate about food businesses who develop and provide delicious, desirable, safe, healthy, and sustainable food for the many people around the world. No doubt food matters to people and the planet and to the IKEA business. Our Food business is a strong contributor to the IKEA brand and business growth, and we have the ambition to drive positive change in the food industry.
We are on an existing journey where we, over the next years, will continue to strengthen the core of what we do developing food that is good for people and the planet. Every day we dare to challenge ourselves and live our values and we embrace the future and face the opportunities to enable success.
We are based in Älmhult, the heart of IKEA, in IKEA of Sweden, where the total customer offer is developed and where we want to work close to our IKEA colleagues across the value chain and how we meet our customers every day.
Job Description
In this assignment, you will be:
Responsible to secure quality, food safety, nutrition and sustainability in products during the product development process and running range related to product requirements and direction.
Responsible to identify, manage and document risks during the product development process and of running range.
Responsible to secure that quality and food safety documentations on product level is compliant towards requirements in each market where products will be sold. Collaboration with market compliance leaders on product requirements are part of tasks.
Responsible for technical documentation, such as product specifications and certifications in PLM system.
Responsible for maintaining food specific parameters such as ingredient declarations, nutritional parameters, allergen information and analytical requirements for food products.
Responsible to participate in trial production at suppliers and secure product requirements are fulfilled.
Responsible to secure product quality, give input and take learnings to reduce deviations identified as product quality deviations.
Responsible to identify product improvement potentials that positively impact customer satisfaction, any dimension of democratic design, as well to utilize material in a healthier and sustainable way and give input to portfolio planning.
Responsible for identifying trends in the food industry related to ingredients and contribute to the portfolio plans with insights, suggestions on ingredient level in the product development process.
Capture learnings and actively share knowledge connected to the role.
Qualifications
We believe you have:
University degree in Food Engineering, Food Science or Food Technology, or relevant experience in engineering or product development.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written
Knowledge of IKEA concept, strategies and IKEA processes.
Product knowledge (product requirements, product quality, market, customer and innovation).
Quality Assurance and Food safety management
Risk identification and management
You bring:
Analytical skills with ability to transfer knowledge, ideas and data into a product design.
Strong ability to work in teams and make things happen through involving and engaging people.
Ability to handle large quantities of information and work with several teams and product areas in parallel.
Ability to lead verification and development testing.
You:
Find motivation in, and live, the IKEA values
A passion to deliver safe and high-quality food products
Strong will to influence and make a difference
Get energy from fulfilling goals/plans and to see the result of a team effort.
Additional information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
