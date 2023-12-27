Product Development Project Manager
2023-12-27
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Organization
Group Trucks Operations is the truck industrial entity within the Volvo Group responsible for Global Truck manufacturing, including Cab & Vehicle Assembly, Engine Production, Logistics Services, Parts Distribution and Remanufacturing. Group Trucks Operations manufacture advanced products for the world class brands of the Volvo Group and work with energy, passion and respect for the individual.
This is us
We are one of the best transmission factories in the world and we produce some of the best transmissions on the market. The production plant in Köping is the transmission center within Volvo Group Trucks Operations, Powertrain Production. Our site is the Center of Excellence within the area of transmission solutions. We are now looking for strengthening our product maintenance team with a Project Manager Operations within our Product & Project Office. The department is part of our Industrial Engineering unit that has not only a strong future focus on our factory and the industrialization of new products, but also provides technical support against our operations. We are looking for a team player, who is driven to lead cross functional teams and cares about our products and jointly with the rest of us strives towards being the best transmission factory in the world.
As a Project Manager Operations within Product Maintenance
You will play an important role in our product maintenance projects within Volvo Group Trucks Operations and within Volvo Group's global environment.Your mission will be to lead projects introducing product, method and process changes within our product maintenance portfolio for both conventional and electro mobility transmissions. You will lead several projects in parallel introducing updates in running productio and lead and co-ordinate professionals within our site and be the globally responsible Project Manager Operations representing GTO for the projects within your responsibility.
Within Volvo GTO in Köping, team spirit and collaboration are essential for success. We believe strongly that team play comes with the journey of working proactively with our long-term determination in industrializing future technologies whilst standing shoulder to shoulder in facing our daily operations pulse.
Who are you?
As a suitable candidate, you should be inspired and motivated of what is described above. You will be the front-runner in your product maintenance projects and it is important that you can find alignment with top-level objectives. As a person, you need clear customer focus and business understanding. An ability of strategic thinking, as well as a strong sense of urgency and high responsiveness is essential.
Qualifications and background to your favor:
* As a cornerstone in your professional background, you hold a Master's or Bachelor's degree in Engineering or equivalent
* We believe you have a background within Operations or Engineering, preferably from the automotive industry and knowledge within the field of machining and/or assembly is seen as beneficial
* You have at least three years of documented experience of leading projects and technical investigations
* You communicate with ease in both Swedish and English, spoken and written
Does this sound interesting?
For more information please contact recruiting department manager Johan Aleberg, +46 72 8624622 or HR Business Partner Emelie Skälhammar, +46221 414505. Selection of candidates will occur during the recruitment time, so do not wait with your application. We hope you feel strongly motivated for this job, we look forward to receive your application as soon as possible but no later than the 19:th of January. Recruitment selection will be in progress during the recruitment time, so do not wait to send in your application. Welcome aboard!
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible.
Group Trucks Operations encompasses all production of the Group's manufacturing of Volvo, Renault and Mack trucks, as well as engines and transmissions. We also orchestrate the spare parts distribution for Volvo Group's customers globally.Our global footprint offers an opportunity for an international career in a state-of-the-art industrial environment, where continuous improvement is the foundation. As our planet is facing great challenges, we - one of the largest industrial organizations in the world - stand at the forefront of innovation. We are ready to rise to the challenge. Would you like to join us? Ersättning
