Product Development Engineer - Optics & Microscopy - to Holtra AB
2025-01-30
Holtra is growing and is now looking to recruit a Product Development Engineer with experience in optical engineering and microscopy development to join the company. Based on cutting edge research at Chalmers and Gothenburg Universities, Holtra AB is developing an analytical instrument for very small particles in liquids. The instrument is set to make a great difference and become a valuable tool in Life science, for research and development as well as for quality control in the pharmaceutical industry. The potential is also great in diagnosis of virus or bacterial infections. The product is currently at a prototype/mvp stage.
As a Product Development Engineer, you will have a key role in the development and implementation of instrument technology and help bring about a new reality of particle characterization with unprecedented detail. Your focus will be on the hardware side, designing, testing and documenting our prototype products and project management. You will also be involved in various cross-functional R&D activities such as software projects, regulatory compliance efforts and other significant activities. As the team grows, opportunities for a leadership role will become available for the right candidate.
We are looking for an analytical and driven expert in optics and microscopy development, who seeks a stimulating role at an innovative company with an exciting future ahead. If this sounds interesting to you - come join us!
Holtra has its HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden and the position is full-time. We welcome your application today!
Key responsibilities
As a Product Development Engineer, initially the main task be to optimize performance and add new features and functions for the prototype/mvp instrument. Further on, your task will be to lead the development of the instrument from a prototype/mvp (minimum viable product) to a robust and user-friendly commercial product.
Duties and responsibilities
System design
Choice of components and purchasing.
Construction and optimization.
Occasional service visits at customer sites.
Project management.
Qualifications
The suitable candidate has the following qualifications:
Experience in design, construction and optimization of optical systems, preferably within microscopy.
Industrial experience, or academic post doc.
Experience in image processing algorithms and software is advantageous.
A Master's degree in a relevant field. A PhD degree is advantageous.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is a requirement. Swedish is a plus.
We are looking for an analytical and driven person with a strong scientific and technical interest. You are efficient and can work equally well independently as in team settings. Strong communication and time management skills as well as a high level of accountability are required to be successful in this role. Importantly, we believe that you are a team player, flexible and have an eye for details.
We are yet a small organization and there will be opportunity to shape your future role according to your skills and interest. For the right person we offer a fantastic opportunity to participate in building a new company at the technical forefront.
If you are ready to bring your skills and expertise to this position, we are ready to offer you an exciting and dynamic work environment where you will make a key difference!
About Holtra:
Holtra AB was founded in 2020, based on cutting-edge research at Chalmers and Gothenburg Universities, Sweden. The origin was an adaptation of a holographic microscope to selectively detect submicrometer gas bubbles in water and differentiate them from solid particles in the same sample. It was soon realized that the method is in general an extremely powerful tool for characterization of dispersed particles in the submicron size range. You can find more information about Holtra at https://www.holtra.tech
For more information about this position, please contact:
Krishan Johansson Haque, PhD
Sr Recruitment Consultant, QRIOS Life Science & Engineering
T: +46 (0)72-070 16 53
E: krishan.johansson-haque@qrios.se
