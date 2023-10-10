Product Designer
Product Designer
Do you want to join an exciting SaaS and HR journey? At Simployer, while we aren't trying to colonize Mars, we are in it to win it and are already a major HR tech mover in the Nordics. We are around 350 people running a business of more than 500 NOK ARR, all striving to become the preferred choice for employees and customers within the HR sector in Northern Europe.
We are now looking for our next superstar, a Product Designer to join our product department of approx. 20 awesome product people.
About the position
We are on the lookout for someone not afraid to explore, dig deep and switch contexts. One day working on a whiteboard with broad concepts and the next documenting the nitty-gritty details for a development handover.
As a Product Designer at Simployer you are a vital ingredient in creating best-in-class experiences and ensure we ship delightful experiences to our customers. You'll lead and support projects with product teams, work in close collaboration with Product Managers and Engineers. We need someone with a sharp visual eye that love to design a great UI and know that the devil is in the details.
By joining a company with an ambitious product strategy, we also expect you to help shaping the ways of working in our growing design department and continue building a strong culture.
Who are we looking for?
- Strong visual, interaction, and design system skills
- + 3 years' experience from a similar role (product design of digital solutions)
- Proficiency in Figma and other relevant design tools
- Experience in end-to-end product delivery
- Knowledge of user analytics and testing
- Great communication skills and fluency in English
- Being tech savvy (understanding front-end programming is a plus)
- Being commercially savvy (understanding of sales expectations)
- Working fast and iteratively
- A portfolio showcasing your work, process, and outcome
- And perhaps most importantly, a kind human being.
What do we offer?
In Simployer, our employees are the most valuable resource. We have an inclusive culture built on mutual trust and respect, autonomy, shared sense of purpose and where we are proud of being a Simployee. We think that belonging is a vital feeling to have as an employee. Your well-being is important for us, and we know the importance of having a work-life balance.
You will meet ambitious and skilled colleagues who make an impression, inspire each other and enjoy working together. With us, we give you room to grow, both professionally and personally. We want our employees to be seen and get recognition for their work. All employees should feel valued, included and appreciated; Every employee is unique but equal with us.
The position is a full-time position in the Stockholm office. Selection and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis.
Short message from the recruiting manager
Hi!
My name is Niclas and I'll be your new manager. I have a long history of working with both design, product development and HR now leading the Design team at Simployer. I love being in a product company with such high ambitions having the opportunity to build a dream team to create great user experiences for our customers.
I look forward to receiving your application. Don't hesitate to reach out to me if you have questions regarding the position!
Simployer is a "people first" company. We offer a unique combination of high-value and people-centric products, services and expertise. Our simplifying solutions are the preferred choice of more than 15,000 customers and 1,2 million users in Northern Europe. For almost four decades, we have helped our customers unleash the full potential in people, the core asset of any company. Managers who want to lead better - by inspiring, engaging and developing their employees - choose our solutions. We are on an exciting journey where we will continue to grow our company into new markets in Northern Europe. In Simployer we have a culture where it is possible to grow, and to have a direct impact on the business through empowerment and flat structure. You will work with colleagues who are passionate about their work and we can promise you that we have a lot of fun at work. To succeed in the market, reach our growth goals and continue to fulfil our vision, we need top talent who shares our conviction that people make businesses grow. Are you our next Simployee? Ersättning
