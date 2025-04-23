Product Design Intern
2025-04-23
We are looking for a Product Design Intern to join Wolt's Merchant team!
Wolt Merchant team focuses on making Wolt an integral part of our Merchants' daily lives in all the 28+ countries Wolt is active in. We provide our business partners with tools and automations that are useful, efficient, reliable, and delightful to use. Our products are built around self-service, which helps us keep trust at the core of our partner relationships.
This role is ideal for a designer with a visual design background, eager to apply their skills to the user experience field. You'll focus on creating delightful interaction designs and stunning interfaces for web and mobile.
Your responsibilities
• Ideate, create, and deliver solutions within a predefined scope.
• Gather feedback and iterate solutions to reach Wolt's design standards.
• Prepare handoffs for developers and QA to ensure implementation quality.
• Support communication and marketing plans for particular releases or solutions.
• Participate in design and product meetings, brainstorming sessions, reviews, workshops, and other design practices.
We hope you're excited about this opportunity because you:
Have High empathy for your audience and the ability to anticipate user needs.
Have a strongtrong eye for detail in typography, color, and visual design.
Are proficient in Figma as the main design tool.
Have basic prototyping skills for interaction design and idea validation.
Understand the end-to-end design process.
Are located in Stockholm, able to visit the office at least once a week.
Are eligible to work in Sweden for the duration of the program (no relocation or visa support available).
You will get extensive support and mentoring from the Wolt community to help you learn and grow into your role. This is a full-time paid position in Stockholm, Sweden and it will last 4 months.. After the internship, your compensation will be re-negotiated to a full-time employee package.
Read more about the stories of our ex-Design interns here.
1 - Apply with a portfolio (slides, PDF, or website) showcasing 1-2 projects you have worked on. If you submit your portfolio using a link, remember to check permissions! If we cannot access the file, we cannot review your portfolio and proceed with your application.
2 - Click "Apply now", fill in your details, and attach your portfolio. If you have a CV and want to tell us more about yourself and your interests in a cover letter, feel free to include that as well.
3 - Send your application!
Please note that the portfolio is a mandatory part of the application. Applications without attached portfolios won't be accepted.
The deadline for applications is March 7th. We will contact selected applicants after the deadline. The first round of interviews is held the week after the deadline. After that, the process includes a home assignment, a second interview with a Design Lead, and a final interview with our Design Director.
