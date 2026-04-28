Product / Design Engineer
MultiMind Holding AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Holding AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a Product / Design Engineer for an exciting onsite consulting assignment with our client in Stockholm, Sweden.
This is a great opportunity for someone with a strong technical foundation and design mindset who enjoys developing physical products from concept to production in a global retail environment.
About the company:
Our client is a leading Swedish fashion retailer headquartered in Stockholm, operating in 74 countries with over 5,000 stores and a strong global online presence in 33 markets. As one of the world's largest fashion retailers, the company is known for combining trend-driven design with a strong focus on sustainability and innovation.
About the role
In this role, you will be responsible for developing store interior products for global retail environments. You will work across the full product development lifecycle - from concept and technical development to production readiness and implementation - with a strong focus on functionality, sustainability, and quality.
We are looking for someone with:
4+ years of experience in Product Development / Design Engineering
Strong experience in end-to-end product development
Ability to translate business needs and briefs into technical solutions
Experience creating technical drawings, specifications, and assembly instructions
Good understanding of materials, surface treatments, production, and transport solutions
Experience with prototype testing and verification
Strong 3D CAD skills (modelling, drawings, documentation)
Experience working in PLM systems
Experience with 3D rendering tools
Proficiency in Adobe Illustrator / InDesign
Valuable experience
Background in retail, store concepts, or interior products
Experience working with global suppliers and large-scale production
Understanding of circular design principles, sustainability, and lifecycle thinking
We believe you are:
Analytical and structured
Curious and innovative
Independent and responsible
A strong problem-solver with a hands-on mindset
If this sounds like your next assignment, feel free to reach out with your CV in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Holding AB
(org.nr 556618-3686), https://www.multimind.se/
Stockholm (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Kungsgatan 66 111 22 Stockholm Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Saeeda Mahmoud 0708152782 Jobbnummer
9879874