Product Design Contractor
2025-04-13
Assignment Overview
We're looking for a skilled and self-driven Product Designer to join a team responsible for delivering end-to-end user experiences for both a desktop application and web-based player used by millions of users every month. In this role, you will collaborate closely with Product Managers, Engineers, and fellow Designers to craft user-centered design solutions - with a specific focus on growth initiatives. Partnering with a senior designer already driving the area, you'll play a key role in generating fresh ideas, proposing innovative concepts, and supporting rapid experimentation in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
Role & Responsibilities
As a Product Design Consultant, you'll contribute to all phases of the product development lifecycle - from early ideation and prototyping, to user testing, QA, and final delivery.
Your responsibilities will include:
Driving progress across high-priority initiatives while maintaining excellent design standards
Collaborating with multiple teams within the In Home Experiences (IHX) domain to address shared UX challenges
Participating in regular team rituals such as design reviews, feedback sessions, and cross-functional syncs
Key Tasks
UI/UX Design: Create user flows, low-to-high fidelity wireframes, prototypes, and polished visual designs for desktop and web environments
User-Centered Approach: Conduct lightweight usability testing to identify user pain points and growth opportunities. Use feedback to refine design iterations
Design Communication: Clearly articulate design decisions and rationale to stakeholders across disciplines
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work with developers, PMs, and researchers to ensure successful implementation and consistent quality
Documentation: Maintain detailed and up-to-date design specs to support development teams
Requirements
3+ years of experience designing user-facing digital products - preferably desktop applications, web interfaces, or similar software
Familiarity with cross-platform desktop design (Mac & Windows)
Advanced proficiency in Figma (or similar design tools), with the ability to produce everything from early concepts to final prototypes
Strong grasp of UX principles, interaction design, and information architecture
Comfortable tackling complex design problems while keeping user needs top of mind
Practical experience conducting usability testing and transforming insights into actionable improvements
Clear and persuasive communication skills when presenting design work and gathering feedback
A strong portfolio demonstrating experience with desktop or web design projects
Hands-on experience with design systems and component libraries
Nice-to-Haves
Knowledge of accessibility standards and inclusive design practices
Work Setup
You'll be expected to attend regular team meetings and collaboration sessions. Most colleagues are based in Stockholm and the UK.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
