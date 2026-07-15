Product Data & Configuration Specialist for Sales tools
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the Job
We are looking for a detail-oriented and proactive Product Data & Configuration Specialist for Sales tools to join our Digital Process Solutions team. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring that our sales configuration tools are always up-to-date and accurate, directly enabling our global sales force to deliver the right solutions to customers.
What you'll do
Create and maintain commercial and technical product data in our database
Ensure accuracy and completeness of product and component information
Collaborate with various stakeholders such as Product owners, Sales team and R&D
Your work will have a direct and visible impact on how products are configured and sold globally.
What you'll bring
You combine a structured and detail-oriented mindset with technical skills and a proactive, result driven attitude. You thrive in dynamic environments, collaborate effectively across teams, and take ownership to ensure high-quality outcomes.
Core competencies: We are a small team with a high level of teamwork, the role requires agility and adaptability and a clear drive for results, paired with a quality-focused and structured way of working.
Technical expertise: A technical background with experience in managing databases.
A plus is SQL knowledge, basic programming skills, and the ability to manage and structure complex data sets is required. Experience working with product data, product configuration, ERP, PLM, PIM, CPQ or similar business systems is advantageous.
Education & languages: You may hold a degree in Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Information Technology, Data Management, Business & Technology, or a related technical field. Equivalent experience gained through vocational training and relevant work experience is equally valued. Proficiency in English is required; Swedish is a strong advantage.
Personal qualities: Curious with a high level of learning ability and solution-oriented, proactive with a strong sense of ownership, and a positive attitude with a commitment to contribute and deliver results.
What we offer
An open, employee-oriented company culture built on trust, appreciation, and collaboration
A company mission driven by sustainability
Hybrid working model
A role with immediate business impact and visibility
Sounds interesting? Then apply now!
For further information, please contact
Robert Karlsson (Manager HSS Digital Process Solutions) at or
Birgitta Giesen (Sales tool expert/Team leader) at or
Anne Kunert (Talent Acquisition Partner) at or +49 40 7274 2341.
For union information, please contact
Axel Schäring, Akademikerna,
Anders Jansson, Unionen,
Please note that, due to data protection regulations (GDPR), we cannot accept applications via email. Please apply exclusively through our applicant management system in English no later than August 31st 2026.
Please note that due to the summer holiday period, the recruitment process may take longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and we will ensure to keep candidates informed throughout the process.
Our commitment to integrity
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioural traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
For this position we conduct background checks, subject to your consent.
As part of Alfa Laval's commitment to a safe and healthy workplace, alcohol and drug testing is applied during the pre‐employment process.
#LI-AK2 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642)
141 49 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Flemingsberg Kontakt
Contact
Alfa Laval divya.sharma@alfalaval.com Jobbnummer
10003748