Product Communication Specialist
2025-07-23
Are you passionate about an organized home?
In Range Area Home organization, we believe your home should be a place to recharge and relax. Starting your day frantically searching for keys or navigating a messy hallway immediately adds stress. Organizing your space can be tricky - that's where we come in. Our products may not solve all problems, but we promise to offer functional, beautiful and affordable lifesavers that make your everyday just a little bit easier.
We are looking for a Product Communication Specialist to join our Commercial team in RA Home organization.
Job Description
What you do as a Product Communication Specialist
You develop strong communication for our range while also supporting communication topics to improve the quality of our consumer facing communication as well as our ways of working in the team.
You will:
Analyze and identify the need for product and range communication content, based on insights and customer needs, to decide what, when and how to communicate for all consumer-facing media and channels,
Secure the customer perspective from a range and product communication point of view in the product development process (DNP) when developing news, improves and running range,
Manage the execution of the communication production in the different media activation projects,
Approve, follow-up and secure that communication messages are fulfilled in the communication execution,
Proactively inform communication production suppliers about upcoming plans to secure the content readiness,
Work with product from communication perspective throughout the Product life cycle and the customer experience journey,
Contribute to the Communication budget in the RA, as well as to the yearly HFB commercial plan on a tactical level.
You will be part of the Communication function that is responsible for all global product-related marketing & communication content.
Qualifications
Value-based leadership aligned with the IKEA values,
An excellent ability to build on insights and customer needs to develop a strong commercial message,
Guided by simplicity and always strive to exceed customer expectations by delivering high quality communication,
Detailed, structured and analytical and enjoy working cross functions and organizations,
Enjoy taking initiatives and to lead and drive product- and range communication content and other communication projects with the consumer in focus,
several years of experience working with communication, including digital, and a solid track record of marketing and/or communication, preferably with an academic degree in Marketing, Communication or equivalent.
You are a true ambassador of IKEA culture and values, and you are fluent in both spoken and written English.
Additional information
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult, Sweden. We do offer the possibility to work from home but embrace collaboration why it is important that you can be at our office the majority of the time.
We look forward to receiving your application in English by 10 August, 2025.
Please note that we are planning to start interviewing for this role in August. Thank you for bearing with us in the meantime.
