Product Build Project Leader
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
Are you a skilled project leader with experience in product development and manufacturing? Do you have a passion for leading cross-functional teams and ensuring successful delivery? If so, we might have the right opportunity for you.
As the Product Build Project Leader, you will serve as the representative of Product Builds on the project, focusing on maintaining quality, delivery, and cost efficiency for the area Product Builds. Your role will be important in driving the success of our projects and ensuring the smooth execution of test object deliveries.
Your team
The Product Build team is a part of the Complete Vehicle function in Volvo Group Trucks Technology. We are a skilled team of Project Leaders who are responsible for managing the activities and deliveries related to the physical building process of the complete vehicle and/or powertrain components. We work with products that are in the earliest phase of development. We take the initiative to ensure that all necessary actions are taken, whether it's within our own team or involving other functions, to guarantee the timely delivery of test objects according to project requirements.
What you do
As the Product Build Project Leader, your main responsibility is to lead, monitor, coordinate, and ensure the successful delivery of test objects throughout all phases of a project. This will include planning and budgeting, meeting and reporting structure, documentation, and continuous improvement.
Furthermore, you will:
* Create, anchor, and follow up on build time plans for the physical test objects.
* Estimate and control the budget for Product Build resources and materials.
* Inform relevant functions about expected deliveries.
Chair meetings related to physical test object builds and regularly report material status and build progress.
Additionally, you will support the specification and ordering of test objects, initiate Bill of Material (BoM) check/reviews, secure a correct BoM for all test objects, and manage part procurement and delivery. You will request build location and resources, lead and monitor the build process, and collect and document Road Approval documents. Lastly, you will take responsibility for continuously updating our way of working and processes. Your expertise and leadership will be crucial in ensuring the successful delivery of test objects and driving continuous improvement.
Who you are
To succeed in this role, you have strong project management skills and several years of relevant experience, preferably from a similar position. As a Product Build Project Leader, you demonstrate effective leadership and networking abilities, complemented by excellent communication skills and proficiency in conflict management. Your proactive problem-solving mindset and sound decision-making skills will be crucial for driving the success of our team. You have a natural ability to connect with others, embodying a people-oriented approach, and you can quickly recognize limitations. Knowing when to say no and confidently expressing your perspective when necessary will further enhance your effectiveness.
Leadership skills are essential, as the role involves leading through others and fostering a collaborative environment. Furthermore, you have the confidence to present information effectively in front of an audience. A structured mindset is also crucial for managing tasks and guiding teams toward achieving shared goals.
Additionally, you have:
* A bachelor's or a master's degree in a relevant engineering field, such as mechanical, industrial or production engineering.
* Extensive experience in Product Development, preferably in the field of vehicle technology and/or vehicle manufacturing processes.
* Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
If you are proficient in tools, systems, and processes such as Kola, Protom, Gloria, and DVP Process, it is considered a plus. Experience from the automotive industry is highly advantageous.
Ready for the next move?
Are you enthusiastic about bringing your Project Management and Leadership skills to the table? Don't hesitate to send in your application today. We look forward to meeting you!
If you have any further questions or need assistance, feel free to contact:
Shenyar Karim, shenyar.karim@volvo.com
Martin Sandoval, martin.sandoval@volvo.com
The last application date is 2024-11-06.
Number of positions: 3.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15010-42910940". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Sandra Hamdi +46 739025619 Jobbnummer
8960314