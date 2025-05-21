Product Area Expert
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living. Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together. If you share our values, come find your place in our global community. Meet us on @lifeatelectrolux and career.electroluxgroup.com to learn more
About the role
As our CX Product Area Expert, you will play a crucial role in translating the strategic direction for product information and content, ensuring that accurate, enriched, and compelling data is available across all digital touchpoints. This role focuses on enabling premium consumer experiences before, during purchase and Post purchase, mainly online, by leveraging high-quality product information.
You will be responsible for requirement gathering, prioritization, analysis, testing, and driving adoption of transformative solutions. You will collaborate closely with the Product Owner, Product Manager and cross-functional teams, including marketing, engineering, commercial and competence teams.
What you'll do
Product Information Strategy
Define and drive product content requirements that align with the digital journey
Ensure product data supports search, filtering, comparison, and decision-making in digital and direct-to-consumer channels
Data Governance & Quality
Ensure consistency, accuracy, and completeness of product data across platforms (e.g., PIM, DAM, eCommerce systems)
Establish and enforce data standards and taxonomies (attributes, naming conventions, etc.)
Cross-functional Collaboration
Act as the link between Product teams, Marketing, eCommerce, Engineering
Translate consumer needs and digital UX requirements into product information deliverables
Support Digital Consumer Experience
Ensure product descriptions, specs, and rich content are optimized for consumer interaction
Support personalization and recommendations with accurate product content
Process Improvement
Identify gaps or inefficiencies in the product content creation and enrichment process
Enable teams (internal or vendor) to deliver product content timely and according to launch plans
Tool & System Expertise
Collaborate with Product Owners or System Managers with PIM (Product Information Management) and DAM (Digital Asset Management)
Ensure tools support data structure needs and business workflows
Who you are
Strong understanding of digital consumer journeys
Detail-oriented with a passion for clean, structured data
Good communication and collaboration skills
Experience with PIM/DAM tools and content workflows is a plus
Requirements:
3-5 years of experience in product management, ideally in digital/web products
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Proven experience as a Business Analyst or similar role in software development
Proficiency in agile methodologies and product management tools (e.g., Jira, Confluence)
Great communication skills; you can simplify complex ideas translating them into useful insights for a variety of audience groups
Understanding of product development and design principles
Excellent stakeholder management skills
Bachelor's degree in a related field (e.g. business, computer science)
Experience in the home appliance industry and/or service operations area is a plus
Where you'll be
This is a full-time position, based at our Electrolux Headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
