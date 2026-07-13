Procurement Specialist
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2026-07-13
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner—and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: Procurement Manager.
Your role and responsibilities
In this role, you will have the opportunity to ensure the implementation, maintenance, and compliance of the purchasing activities in the Procurement function to support the businesses. Scope of assignment will be within the category of Electronics.
You will plan and execute activities as per ABB standard procedures. You will also showcase your expertise by delivering and participating in training programs as required to ensure compliance and to foster professional development. Main stakeholders are our Manufacturing unit and Agile Teams.
You will be mainly accountable for:
Executing purchasing strategies to support the business by optimizing costs, quality, and reliability of suppliers and supplied products.
Designing and implementing plans and effective strategies for local sourcing of products/materials to reach business targets.
Supporting in implementing effective local sourcing strategies in line with business strategy to meet current and future business requirements.
Applying and implementing procurement standards, tools, and processes in your area of responsibility to secure quality, delivery, cost, and sustainability.
Our team dynamics
Our teams support each other, collaborate, and never stop learning. Being part of our team means your work matters - because the progress we make here creates real impact out there.
Qualifications for the role
2–5 years of experience in procurement, supply chain, or a similar field, preferably within manufacturing
Proven ability to independently drive sourcing activities and deliver results
Strong capability to work cross-functionally and influence stakeholders without formal authority
Experience in strategic sourcing is considered a plus
Experience in electronics sourcing (components, EMS, electromechanical) or global supplier management is a plus
Fluency in English is required; Swedish is considered a plus
Academic degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience
We are looking for someone who is self-driven and takes ownership of their work. In this role, you will manage your own suppliers and are expected to drive initiative forward independently. Since procurement relies heavily on collaboration to succeed, you need to be comfortable working cross-functionally and influencing others without formal authority. You are proactive, solution-oriented, and able to build strong relationships across functions to get things done. For this role you need to be open to travel.
More about us
ABB Electrification enables safe, smart, and sustainable solutions for energy distribution and management. The business focuses on advancing technologies that support the global energy transition and electrified future. Employees contribute to innovative projects across industries, infrastructure, and buildings worldwide.
Recruiting Manager; Max Lönn; max.lonn@se.abb.com
. Union representatives; Sveriges Ingenjörer; Linda Nyman, +46 70 233 30 88, Ledarna; Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47, Unionen; Johan Lundström +46 730 77 03 66. Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic; +46 72 464 46 98.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF-format. Last day to apply is 9 August. We review applications on an ongoing basis, which means that the position may be filled before the application deadline.
We kindly request no direct contact from staffing or recruitment agencies, or vendors offering additional job advertising services.
Contribute to a shared vision. This is where ideas become reality, progress is made, and we shape the world together. Run what Runs the World.
We value people from diverse backgrounds. Could this be your next step? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to learn more about us and see how our technology is making an impact on the world.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en
Motorgränd 20 (visa karta
)
721 32 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Motorgränd 20 Jobbnummer
10001016