Procurement Specialist
21Activa Entreprenad AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2023-11-24
What makes this role interesting for a candidate? Samsung is now looking for a Procurement Specialist to our team based in our Nordic head office in Kista. We are a vibrant, dynamic team of six people and if you are a person that enjoys teamwork, in a fun work environment, this will be the right place for you. Job scope and key deliverables:
• Build a pipeline of Procurement projects for the region in collaboration with local stakeholders and execute local and regional deals within agreed timeframes
• Achieve cost reduction targets/added values, develop new added value strategies and improve negotiable spend via sourcing and demand management
• Lead RFPs and contract negotiations and support in the analysis of the results in close collaboration with the stakeholders and legal team
• Minimize contractual risks for the company and manage business relationships with suppliers in accordance with Samsung's Procurement processes
• Identify and evaluate existing and potential suppliers as well as establish and maintain a Supplier Relationship Management approach
• Administrate and contribute to driving the standardization of Samsung processes and operations, and ensure compliance with the Procurement policies within the organization
Main competence:
• Organising and Executing. Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organized way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
• Analysing and Interpreting. Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
• Supporting and Co-operating. Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organisation.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree (or equivalent), preferably in procurement, finance or similar
• Relevant knowledge of different indirect service procurement categories within e.g. Marketing, Public Relations, Translation, HR, Facility etc.
Most relevant previous work experience:
• Minimum 3-5 years of work experience in sourcing and purchasing
• Experience of working in a global and complex marketing organization and liaising with different cultures
Required language skills:Excellent in written and verbal presentation / communication - must be able to communicate fluently in both Swedish and English
