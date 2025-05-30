Procurement Manager Mechanics, Järfälla
2025-05-30
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your Role
As a Procurement Manager at Saab Surveillance, you are responsible for leading and developing a team of Strategic and Operative Buyers within a designated procurement category and towards a specific site and related business units. The Procurement Manager supports execution of procurement strategies, fosters supplier relationships, and ensures delivery, quality, and cost performance.
Main responsibilities:
* Personnel responsibility for the assigned team
* Commercial responsibility for the entire supplier base
* Quality, delivery and cost performance from the suppliers
* Establishing relationships with internal and external stakeholders
* Agreement coverage, operational development of processes, methods and tools together with Procurement driver and Process owner
* Securing business compliance towards internal and external business requirements
The position is currently located in Järfälla/Solna Strand, with the office currently situated in Järfälla. We will be moving to new premises in Solna Strand in the future.
Your Profile
We are looking for a driven and results-oriented Procurement Manager with a solid interest in mechanical systems and a strong strategic mindset. You are an experienced leader with excellent communication and negotiation skills, able to build and maintain strong relationships with both internal stakeholders and external suppliers. With a proactive and solution-focused approach, you thrive in a fast-paced, high-tech environment and are eager to contribute to Saab's continued success through cross-functional collaboration and strategic sourcing excellence.
Qualifications & Experiences:
* Previous managerial experience or extensive experience in strategic sourcing roles.
* Educational background in engineering, logistics, or economics.
* Strong leadership skills with a solution-oriented and proactive approach.
* High engagement and networking skills to establish cross-functional networks across all Saab Surveillance sites.
* Business-driven mindset with the ability to prioritize work effectively.
* Strong communication skills in both spoken and written Swedish and English.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
