Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn'tperfectlyalign with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in ourrapidlygrowingbusiness.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel,is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Procurement Development Specialist
As a Procurement Development Specialist, you will develop efficient working methods and digital solutions for the Contract-to-Pay process. This involves managing the workflow from identifying needs to the ordering and delivery of materials, products, and services essential for producing green steel.
In this role, you will play a pivotal part in designing and refining best practices for procurement operations in Boden. You will collaborate closely with experts in Operations/MRO, Procurement, and the Digital team to ensure seamless and innovative ways of working
Area of responsibility
There will be exciting opportunities to build and improve the Contract to Pay workflow in several categories such as maintenance and operations, logistic, raw material and indirect material and services. You will contribute with your competence in cross functional collaborations and development initiatives across a company that strives to be "first of the new" industrial manufacturer.
Drive or participate in development initiatives, implementation, and governance of end-to-end Business Processes
Identify opportunities for ways of working, data management, tool or digital solutions to streamline workflows and improve data accuracy
Contribute with input to the development roadmap
Share requirements and contribute in cross-functional teams to ensure alignment and effective implementation of improvement initiatives
Drive or coordinate master data maintenance
Collaborate with the Purchasing and Digital teams to address and resolve issues and challenges
Preferred Skills:
Experience in large-scale manufacturing or industrial production, including process flows, production planning, and maintenance
Familiarity with Contract-to-Pay processes, such as contract management, purchase-to-pay, planning, call-offs, and goods receiving
Experience in business development and project management
Proficiency in ERP systems; experience with Computerized Maintenance Management Systems is a plus
Competence with applications in sourcing, finance, and call-offs to enhance collaboration
Experience managing Master Data with an understanding of the implications of changes
Qualifications:
University degree in Engineering, Business administration, Information Systems or another relevant field
Minimum 5 years of experience from process improvement, or a related role within production and/or large-scale construction industries
Strong communication skills, written and spoken, in English and preferably Swedish
As a person:
You like to work in the intersection between business and IT
Ability to work both independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment
We value a proactive and organized approach and the ability to adapt to the dynamic challenges of development projects in industrial environments
We are looking for a proactive team player who also is not afraid to 'roll up the sleeves' and get involved, seeking to go outside comfort zone to learn and develop. You love problem-solving and enjoy the challenge of running your own initiatives. At Stegra, you will be part of an international team, and since Stegra is in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people, and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team.
