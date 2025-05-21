Procurement Coordinator
We are Zeekr Technology Europe. Powered by engineers and creative minds from all over the world. Located in Gothenburg, Sweden, one of the leading mobility innovation grounds worldwide. Established in 2013 as CEVT and began with the mission to create a revolutionary modular vehicle architecture, CMA. As of 2024, CEVT is now Zeekr Technology Europe, signaling our belonging within Zeekr. Delivering intelligent, sustainable, and user centric technology and software for tomorrow's electric mobility today.
What You Will Do:
• Support our Procurement Excellence Manager with revision of our processes and guidelines
• Support with internal controls and audit
• Creation of Purchase Order creation and supplier onboarding
• Work on smaller buying projects to get familiar with communication with external providers, negotiations, and contracts
Required Skills:
• Education in International Business/Relations, Procurement, or Supply Chain Management.
• Prior experience working within Purchasing.
• Fluent in English.
• Detail-oriented and structured.
