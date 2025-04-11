Procurement Category Manager
Nynas Ab (publ) / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nynas Ab (publ) i Stockholm
, Nynäshamn
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Category Manager
Are you a strategic thinker with a passion for optimizing procurement and supplier relationships and wants to implement impactful category strategies? Do you thrive in a dynamic, cross-functional environment where your decisions drive efficiency and cost-effectiveness? We are looking for an experienced Category Manager to lead the categories Utilities, Chemicals and Additives. We are transforming into category-based procurement, do you want to be part of that journey and develop this key role?
About the Role
As a Category Manager, you will play a pivotal role in developing and executing category strategies for utilities, chemicals and additives. A central part in the role will be to optimize supplier performance, cost efficiency and alignment with business needs. You will collaborate with business area leaders, cross-functional teams, and key suppliers to implement strategic sourcing decisions.
This position is based in Stockholm and reports to the Procurement Director. The role has a pan-European scope, as the supplier market is primarily European.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and implement category strategies, ensuring alignment with business objectives.
Manage supplier relationships, contract execution, and ongoing contract management.
Track performance metrics and ensure supplier compliance with agreements.
Lead competitive bidding processes, including bid evaluation and supplier selection.
Develop contracts and agreements for both standard and complex products and services.
Identify and execute cost-saving initiatives and procurement process improvements.
Be part of maintaining a contract database and relevant procurement documentation.
Analyze market trends, risks, and opportunities to inform category strategies.
Ensure compliance with regulatory and company procurement policies.
Conduct financial evaluations of suppliers as part of the RFP/sourcing process.
Lead sourcing and category team projects across relevant business areas.
Utilize procurement systems to drive efficiency and visibility.
About you
We are looking for a proactive and strategic thinker with strong analytical skills and a deep understanding of procurement and category management. You should have a track record of successfully managing supplier relationships, negotiation skill, driving cost savings, and improving procurement efficiency. We believe you have worked in a manufacturing setting, so you have an in-depth understanding of industrial sourcing and supplier management.
Your Qualifications:
Previous experience from the industrial or energy sector
Proven experience in procurement, category management, or strategic sourcing
Ability to develop and execute procurement strategies that drive business value.
Experience managing contracts, supplier performance, and bid evaluation.
Knowledge of procurement systems and data analysis tools.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
Understanding of regulatory and compliance requirements in procurement.
Proficiency in English; additional language skills are a plus.
About Nynas
Advancing the transition to a sustainable society
Nynas is a specialty chemicals company producing high-performance bitumen and naphthenic solutions essential to infrastructure, electrification, and other industrial applications. Mainly focused on Europe, our products play a key role in supporting the shift towards a sustainable future. Through strategic partnerships and a strong commitment to safety and efficiency, Nynas is making a positive impact on society and the environment.
Contact & Application
Selection is ongoing, and the role may be filled before the application deadline. For information and questions about the job, please contact Procurement Director Mikael Arnestrand, mikael.arnestrand@nynas.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nynas AB
(org.nr 556029-2509), https://www.nynas.com/
Hammarbybacken 27 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nynas Ab (publ) Jobbnummer
9281029