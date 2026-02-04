Procurement Business Partner / Category Manager
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås
2026-02-04
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Global Procurement Manager.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you ready to help shape the future of a company undergoing one of the most transformative journeys in the robotics industry? At ABB Robotics, we are entering an exciting new chapter-building a more agile, customer-focused, and innovative organization as we transition into a standalone company. With robotics at the core of global automation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing, this is a unique opportunity to join a business where your impact will be visible, valued, and future-defining.
We're now looking for a Procurement Business Partner / Category Manager to take ownership of selected indirect material and services categories in our business. You'll be part of a small, dynamic team with primary focus on Sweden and close collaboration with our global organization. The role covers the full sourcing lifecycle - from strategy and supplier selection to negotiations, contracting, and continuous improvements.
You will report to the Region Manager, Indirect Material & Service Procurement, ABB Robotics.
Your responsibilities:
Develop and execute sourcing strategies that deliver value and cost efficiency.
Manage and develop a broad supplier base with focus on quality, delivery, innovation, and sustainability.
Lead negotiations and secure competitive agreements.
Drive process improvements and digitalization to ensure transparency and ease of buying.
Collaborate closely with stakeholders to understand needs and translate them into sourcing solutions.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in engineering or economics and 3-5 years of experience from procurement.
Experience in indirect procurement, ideally within real estate, facility management, or production-related services, is a strong advantage.
Strong skills in strategic sourcing, negotiation, and contracting.
Analytical, structured, and target-driven with strong problem-solving skills.
Curious, quick to learn, and skilled at building strong relationships.
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
From well-being to retirement, ABB offers benefits that support every stage of your career.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Annika Stigeberg, +4670 303 1892, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4670 632 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +4673 030 30 36. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
Last day to apply is 23 February.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
