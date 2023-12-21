Processoperator to a fast growing industry | Skellefteå
Consultant at Lernia:
As a consultant with us, you'll have a consultant manager available to you, responsible for your assignment, ensuring your well-being, and supporting your professional development. Additionally, you'll have an on-site supervisor from the client who will assist you in your daily work.
An employment as a consultant is based on the same laws and regulations as the rest of the job market. We have collective agreements, encompassing insurance, occupational pensions, and labor relations. The difference lies in being employed by Lernia while working as a mobile consultant at one of our clients. As a consultant, you naturally receive health and wellness benefits.
Our current consultants describe the job as follows:
• Good colleagues and cohesion
• Varied tasks
• Always active, there's always something to do
• Sense of community
• Effective team leadership
• Good opportunities for development and the chance to build a career even if you are young and lack a specific education.
• Creative work
• Lovely colleagues
Accommodation
Do you not live in Skellefteå and wish to move here but are unsure how to proceed? Visit Inflyttarservice -Contact us - Skellefteå municipality (skelleftea.se) for more information about what help you can get.
About the company
Lernia Bemanning continues to grow! Right now we are looking for Process Operators for a customer in battery manufacturing. You will be employed by Lernia and work as a consultant at our customer. There you get the opportunity to create experiences for the future and make new contacts.
Work tasks
You will work in the heart of the production, where the batteries are manufactured. Your tasks will partly consist of controlling the machines, maintenance, quality and material handling.
Your tasks and the structure of your working day will depend on where you work in production. In some operator roles, you will not work close to machines, but instead serve workstations with materials. You will work in close cooperation with other operators, shift managers, maintenance, quality and environmental staff.
Who are we looking for?
To succeed in the assignment, it is important that you take responsibility for ensuring that your tasks are properly performed and that you have great drive. That you contribute to the continuous development of the production line. It is important that you work in a safe way. Furthermore, we also see that you are accurate, quality conscious and well organized.
Furthermore, it is important that you strive to do the little extra and that you have a great commitment. In addition, you convey information in a clear and structured way.
Requirements
• B driving license
• English in writing and speech
• Shift work
• Advantageous
• Experience as a process operator
• Education as a process operator
Form of employment/scope of work/duty period
Temporary employment as a consultant with us at Lernia, the work is located in Skellefteå.
The work is full-time. Shifts that are distributed at all hours of the day / evening / night.
Starting date
Immediately or according to agreement.
Lernia is the way forward
Lernia is the way forward

Lernia is one of Sweden's largest companies in staffing, vocational training and matching of job seekers. We help people with education and jobs and companies with competence solutions. We have developed individuals' skills according to the needs of the labor market for over 100 years and staffed Swedish industry for 20 years. In 2020, our turnover was SEK 2 billion, we have about 6,000 employees and are located throughout the country. Our goal is at least 10,000 jobs every year. Read more about our work to develop solutions that lead to jobs and a successful business community at https://www.lernia.se.
