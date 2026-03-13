Process Lead, Lund
2026-03-13
Are you working as a manager, program leader, senior project manager, or consultant, with a strong focus on end-to-end supply chain and operations transformation? Are you experienced at the intersection of supply chain and technology - driving change across processes, people, and technology?
If so, this role may be exactly what you are looking for. We are now searching for Process Leads that will play a central role in Axis' upcoming ERP transformation, transitioning to a new ERP system over the coming years. In this position, you will lead the design and integration in one of our core end-to-end supply chain processes: Forecast to plan, Inventory to deliver, Order to cash, Plan to produce, Source/Procure to pay - ensuring that the business perspective, process goals and ambitions are secured in the implementation, and as well aligned with our overall end-to-end supply chain vision at Axis.
Who is your future team?
Operations is the part of Axis' organization that is responsible for the supply and distribution of our products. We are also the link between Axis R&D and our global market, working with industrialization of new products. This includes e.g., Purchasing, Order Handling, Production, Sourcing, Production Preparation, Sales & Operations Planning, Quality & Environment, and Logistics. We define our end-to-end supply chain as "n" tier supplier all the way to our end customers.
Your direct manager and primary team will be within the line organization responsible for your specific process. In parallel, you will be part of a matrix team alongside other Process Leads, led by the overall Operations ERP Head Lead in our Operations Development organization. Thus, you will have a close team in the line organization but also in a matrix team set up.
What you'll do here as Process Lead?
You will guide and collaborate with Subject Matter Experts and Line Managers, aligning functions, and securing a coherent operational and end-to-end design throughout the program and coming years. Joining early in the program gives you a unique opportunity to influence direction, build the team, and play a pivotal role in one of Axis' most important transformations to date.
Your key responsibilities will be:
* Sign-off for process design within your domain, confirming readiness and alignment before ERP Head Lead approves end-to-end.
* Lead process design within your area - map "as-is" and define "to-be" future capabilities for your process and align it with the overall supply chain vision and ERP Design.
* Secure alignment with relevant stakeholders and subject-matter experts, and other adjacent processes.
* Work closely and align with other process leads, ensuring a strong end-to-end supply chain.
* Validate system requirements, user stories, and test scenarios linked to your process.
* Represent your process in design and governance forums.
* Prepare and review process documentation, training materials, and testing.
* Support data cleansing and validation for your process domain (in coordination with Data Lead).
* Ensure roles, responsibilities, and ownership are defined for go-live and post-go-live operations.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You effortlessly navigate strategic, tactical, and operational challenges, capable of moving from high-level process goals and to-be states to specific ERP data fields. You thrive in ambiguous environments, proactively creating structures where most needed. With a strong ability to understand adjacent processes and "connecting the dots," you ensure a holistic perspective. You are pragmatic and aren't afraid to be hands-on when the situation demands it. Furthermore, your exceptional communication skills allow you to distil complex operational challenges into clear, understandable messages for diverse audiences, making the complex simple for many.
We also think you have:
* Minimum BSc, Preferred MSc, in relevant field(s): E.g. Industrial Management, Mechanical Engineering, specialization in Supply Chain Management, or/and MBA.
* Minimum 5 years, preferred 7+ years, relevant experience in a global environment and supply chain.
* Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 is considered a merit.
* Preferably worked both in line and matrix organization.
* Worked with supply chain or/and operations development and in the intersection between supply chain and IT. Experienced in ERP and other adjacent systems.
* Experienced in two or more SCOR or Microsoft E2E supply chain processes:
Microsoft
• Forecast to plan
• Inventory to deliver
• Order to cash
• Plan to produce
• Source/Procure to pay
SCOR
• Plan
• Source
• Manufacture
• Delivery
• Return
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
Ready to Act?
We welcome all applications. We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
