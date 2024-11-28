Process Engineer
Job description:
1. Responsible for the layout refinement of the welding production line, timing accounting, equipment list and maintenance of the list of additions and subtractions;
2. Undertake the selection and technical control of all kinds of long-term procurement equipment;
3. Assist electrical engineers to design safety schemes;
4 Undertake the detailed work of maintenance plan and logistics plan;
5. Organize client review and submission of relevant delivery materials
Job requirements:
1. Major in mechanical or automobile manufacturing, college degree or above;
2. More than three years working experience in automotive welding process, with Volkswagen/Tesla/Volvo/Geely/BMW/Gestamp and other working experience is preferred;
3. Proficient in OFFICE/Auto-CAD/CATIA/OFFICE and other software;
4, have a certain ability to work under pressure, have a strong team spirit of cooperation;
5. Ability to Layout/CT/solder joint distribution/data analysis/equipment selection, etc.
6. Good communication skills, English ability is preferred;
7. Adaptable to business trips; Så ansöker du
