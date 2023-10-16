Process Engineer
We have invented a solar cell technology that enables endless energy, Powerfoyle. Not only will it change the world, but it also means you will work with leading technology, science, and machines - all under the same roof in our urban factories. We are passionate about the potential of our technology to make products better and easier to use. We build the next generation of clean green industry and unite in the vision of touching the lives of a billion people.
WHO WE ARE
We are on an exciting journey to bring our groundbreaking solar cell technology to the world. Sprung out of the solid Swedish industrial heritage, we are now in the stage of industrializing at scale to create real, impactful change.
A novel technology means that most of what we do has never been done before. It's challenging to create something new, and at Exeger we embrace that challenge with grit and passion, because we know that what we do matters.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
You must have a good understanding of what it takes to make a successful production process. Since you will cooperating with people from other fields, we believe that you have great communication skills as well as being able to collaborate with colleagues on all levels. You like making things work and are comfortable with discharging responsibility. Personality wise you are alert, inquisitive, positive, self-motivated, and enterprising. We know that you will have a better chance at succeeding in this role if you have the following experiences:
• Minimum MSc in Engineering, or equivalent and at least 5 years industrial experience.
• FAT/SAT protocols
• Delivering SOPs and recipes to be used in daily production processes
• Industrialise new processes
• Investigate future processes to increase yield, quality and reproducibility
• Quality oriented - Gauge R&R and reproducibility
• Software knowledge (CAD, Labview...)
• Experience from scaling production in a fast-growing environment ideally in the Battery, Semiconductor, Electrochemical or similar industry
• Fluent in English both written and spoken.
If you also have any of the experiences below it is considered meriting:
• Visual systems for production quality
• Data analysis tools (ex JMP)
• Production data and management
• Sustain 7x24h operations
• Manufacturing and industry
• Six-sigma methodology
WHAT YOU WILL DO
You will join the Process engineer team within the Production Engineering department that provides support for manufacturing the unique Exeger material. You like working independently in a fluid environment as well as in cooperation with colleagues from many different fields. You exercise sound judgement, initiative and take ownership of your own work.
You will be pivot point between R&D and Operations; helping to translate R&D language into the real world. You will assist daily production, train operators, create SOPs. In order to achieve that you will:
• Monitor, analyse and improve production processes.
• Contribute to the implementation of new processes or new machines.
• Run, understand and analyse test for Production or Engineering projects.
The exact definition of the role is flexible and can be adapted depending on your background and interests.
EXEGERIANS
At Exeger we are many things, innovators and industrialists, visionaries and doers. You'll team up with world leading experts continuously expanding the possible. We embrace differences and our behavior expectations support and boost the Employeeship which is all about acting curious, determined, responsible and being yourself.
We are confident in our product and our ability to bring it to the world. By combining different perspectives and skills, we push the boundaries of science and technology while always focusing on the common goal and vision. Our success is based on a cross-functional collaboration, as we grow and learn from each other.
WHAT NOW
Please send your application via Exeger's career page. If you do not have a resume at hand, you are welcome to apply with your LinkedIn-profile.
THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS
When you have applied, an automized confirmation e-mail will be sent to you. The hiring team will then review all applicants together. If selected to the next step, you will be asked to finalize an analytical and personality test from Alva Labs. Then you will be invited for interviews together with hiring manager and/or team and talent partner. Cases or scenarios might be used during the process. Reference- and background check is mandatory.
MORE ABOUT EXEGER & OUR CULTURE
Exeger is a Swedish company with a unique solar cell technology that converts all forms of light into electrical energy. This material, Powerfoyle, is the world's only fully customizable solar cell. With its superior design properties, it can be integrated seamlessly into any electronic device.
Powerfoyle enhances every product it is integrated into with extended or even unlimited battery life, putting the power of cutting-edge solar cell technology directly in the hands of people. Exeger is leading the way to energy independence through more sustainable and user-friendly products. Ersättning
