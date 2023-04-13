Process engineer
Join us as a Process engineer and use your curiosity and knowledge to create materials that will be included in the world's greenest batteries.
The production team in Dongjin Sweden AB is looking for new and motivated team members! A chemical or mechanical background is a big plus. In this team, you will work with new manufacturing equipment and to develop and streamline our processes and automation of production equipment. The duties also include supporting the ongoing operations in the event of any problems and introducing major changes.
Your work is the basis for how Dongjin's processes will change and improve for the future. The work has both theoretical and practical elements. This is a great opportunity to work with a small group of people in a newly built factory, with modern laboratories and technology. This is an opportunity to be part of a startup and Europe's electrified future! If you have a science or even better engineering degree, we are interested!
The person we are looking for is very goal-oriented, curious and eager to learn. You get the chance to influence our first factory in Europe, Skellefteå, Sweden (to begin with) and see the results of your work. Our production will run in three shifts and the shift schedule may vary. We need you to be able to rotate between day, evening and night shifts.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Participate in and improve current and future production together with the production team.
Educational experience
University's degree in chemical, materials or production technology or equivalent professional experience.
Experience from production, preferably on the manufacturing floor.
Knowledge of safety procedures in a production facility.
Specific knowledge of quality management systems (ISO and IATF).
Specific skills/abilities
We require good knowledge of spoken and written English, Swedish is a plus but not a must.
Well organized, results driven and an eye for detail.
Proactive
Eager to learn and can absorb new information very quickly. Så ansöker du
