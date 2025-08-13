Process Engineer - Midsummer
Process Engineer - Midsummer
Are you passionate about technology and innovation? Do you want to contribute to Midsummer's vision of a future where all buildings are powered by solar energy? Take the opportunity to join a unique journey with a rapidly expanding company in the solar industry. Midsummer is currently seeking an analytical Process Engineer to join our team.
About Midsummer
Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that designs and installs discreet solar roofs with a carbon footprint up to 90% lower than traditional alternatives. We manage the entire value chain-from development to installation.
Under the brand Midsummer Machinery, we develop advanced production systems for flexible thin-film solar cells. Our proprietary DUO machine enables efficient mass production and is a cornerstone of our technological offering.
About the Role
As a Process Engineer, you will work both practically and theoretically to ensure high performance and stability in our production systems. Your responsibilities will include hands-on technical work with the DUO machines, as well as data analysis and statistical evaluation. You will be part of a multidisciplinary team focused on commissioning and optimizing production systems for our customers. The position includes travel.
Main Responsibilities
Analyze data from solar cell production
Maintain and develop thin-film processes and associated production systems
Support production staff with troubleshooting and system optimization
Commission and optimize DUO and UNO production systems
Your Profile
Master's degree in engineering or equivalent experience
Strong analytical mindset demonstrated in previous professional roles
Fluent in spoken and written English
Comfortable working across both theoretical and practical domains
Willing and eager to travel for work
Merits
Experience with production machinery
Knowledge of semiconductor technology, vacuum systems, and data analysis
Experience in statistical methods and tools
Proficiency in Swedish
Personal Qualities
To succeed in this role, you are analytical, driven, curious, and committed. You enjoy working both hands-on and theoretically, and you approach challenges with a solution-oriented mindset. You are structured, organized, and passionate about technological development with a strong technical understanding.
Additional Information
This is a permanent position with a six-month probation period. The role is based at our facility in Järfälla.
Interested?
We conduct interviews on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible by emailing career@midsummer.se
