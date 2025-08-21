Process Development Expert
Join us to take ownership of process innovation that matters. In this role, you will lead the development and scaling of chemical and hydrometallurgical methods - from lab experiments to industrial production - unlocking phosphorus and rare earth elements from mining by-products to support a more sustainable future.
Shaping the future
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally. Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry?
LKAB Special Products
The Special Products business area delivers strategic services and products. The business area consists of five companies operating within industrial minerals, mining and construction services, mechanical services, drilling technology, and explosives.
Your role
As Process Development Expert, you will work together team of specialists in chemistry and hydrometallurgy and laboratory operations. You will be responsible for developing processes from lab scale to full industrial implementation, focusing on extracting phosphoric acid and rare earth elements from LKAB's mining by-product streams. Your work will involve applying and refining techniques such as leaching, solvent extraction, precipitation, evaporation and recovery to achieve efficient and scalable solutions.
The role includes strategic leadership, close collaboration with internal and external partners, and active participation in the Technology and Business Development management team. Reporting to the Process development section manager within division of Technology and business development at the Special Products business area, this position is a key part of the management team driving innovation and growth. Looking ahead, the role offers the potential to grow into a leadership position, with the opportunity to manage the Process Development team.
The position is based in Luleå. While the role is primarily on-site, there may be some flexibility for remote work depending on individual circumstances and operational needs.
What you bring
To be successful in this role, you bring strategic thinking and the ability to connect long-term process development with business goals. You are comfortable working with complex technical challenges and apply a structured, methodical approach to scale processes from lab to industrial level. Collaboration comes naturally, and you build strong relationships across teams and functions. You analyse data with clarity, make well-informed decisions, and adapt strategies as conditions evolve.
- University degree in a relevant field (e.g. Chemical Engineering, Process Engineering, Metallurgy) or equivalent knowledge obtained through other education and professional experience
- Proven experience in chemical and hydrometallurgical process operations or development, preferably in phosphoric acid or REE extraction, including techniques such as solvent extraction
- Ability to scale processes from pilot to full industrial application
- Fluent in English, both spoken and written. It is a plus if you can communicate in Swedish.
- Valid driving license (equivalent to Swedish class B)
What we offer
In addition to the general benefits we offer-which you can find a bit further down-we can also offer you, who currently do not live in Sweden, the following:
- Relocation support for you and your family.
- Excellent conditions for settling in. We guide you through the official procedures necessary to settle in the country if you come from outside Sweden. We also provide temporary accommodation for a reasonable period and help you find a permanent place to live according to your personal needs.
- LKAB helps you learn Swedish, a tool for a better understanding of Swedish culture.
- The Swedish vacation law entitles all employees to five weeks of vacation per year, and four consecutive weeks during June, July, or August. Your contract may include extra vacation days.
Additional information
Please submit your application by September 28, 2025. We review applications on an ongoing basis and may fill the position before the deadline.
Start date: According to agreement
Location: Luleå, Sweden. Luleå is located in northern Sweden below the Arctic Circle. For more information, please visit the website Welcome to Luleå!
Type of employment: Permanent, full-time
Contact: For more information about the position, please contact our hiring manager Pär Jonsén, par.jonsen@lkab.com
Union representatives, Luleå:
- Unionen Södra Katarina Paganus, 0970-762 98
SACO-klubben Södra - Annika Taavoniku, 0970-795 32
Ledarna Södra - Johanna Dahlin, 010-144 50 16
