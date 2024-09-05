Process Development Engineer
2024-09-05
Join our team as a Process Development Engineer and shape the future of surface densification in powder metallurgy.
About the position
We are looking for a talented Process Development Engineer within Surface Densification to join our dynamic team at the Customer Development Center (CDC). As part of Höganäs AB's Powder Metallurgy Technologies, CDC is the link between the company, our application teams and the customers, responsible for component prototyping, pilot production, and process development for powder metal (PM) technologies.
Surface densification is a method to improve the strength of sintered components, such as gears, allowing for even more demanding applications. As a process development engineer you will be part of an innovative project to enable further growth for our PM materials, not least within electric vehicles. You will be responsible for driving R&D initiatives and customer projects focused on surface densification and PM process development. You will work closely with academia, customers, and OEMs to push the boundaries of technological advancement and act as a technical advisor on surface densification processes, supporting both internal and customer-facing activities.
Key responsibilities include managing development projects, providing technical expertise for new applications, and collaborating with departments, customers, and research institutes to meet project goals. You will also be responsible for coaching and motivating team- and project members, coordinating cross-functional efforts, and presenting technical insights for customers and at conferences.
Your profile
We are looking for you with
• A relevant university degree (MSc or equivalent) in material or mechanical science.
• Experience in powder metallurgy development work.
• Preferably industrial R&D experience, with the ability to manage and drive both customer-focused and internal projects.
• Excellent communication skills, with the ability to summarize and present technical information clearly and understandable
• Experience or ability in leading, coaching, and motivating teams, with solid project management skills.
Additionally, you should be comfortable working in a shop floor environment and using personal protection equipment as necessary. Some travels will be required (up to 15 days per year) to support global projects. Location is in Höganäs, Sweden.
Benefits
With proximity to the wonderful surroundings of the Kullahalvön, Höganäs offers you stimulating and developing work tasks as well as good conditions for holidays, pensions, insurance, and skills development. We encourage our employees to live a healthy life and offer all employees a wellness allowance as well as free access to a gym and fitness room. We believe that a good work-life balance is important and therefore offer flexible working methods. As an employee, you also receive reduced working hours, subsidised lunch, and profit sharing.
Working at Höganäs
We aim to offer a great and meaningful place to work where you can fulfil your potential and ambitions. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity. We have a clear management philosophy, and just like us you believe that through collaboration and openness we develop as individuals and as a company. We see all employees, regardless of position, as leaders when we approach the challenges that the world - and we - face. Höganäs ambition is to lead the transformation to better meet the needs of tomorrow and become the preferred supplier of sustainable metal powder on a global scale - join us in our journey of sustainable change and towards net-zero climate emissions.
More about Höganäs
Founded in 1797, Höganäs is the world leader in the market for powders, with a yearly capacity of 500,000 tonnes. Our vision is to drive positive change through material innovation, with the ambition of becoming the globally preferred partner for sustainable powder materials. At Höganäs, our strength lies in our diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences, and we are committed to gender diversity. We collaborate with customers to innovate solutions for automotive components, electric motors, brazing, surface coating, welding, and additive manufacturing. Operating 15 production centers worldwide and employing 2,300 people, Höganäs' turnover for 2023 was EUR1.07 billion. Höganäs is owned by Lindéngruppen and Wallenberg-owned FAM.
Interested?
We will conduct interviews on an ongoing basis so don't hesitate to apply, at the latest 29/9. If you have any questions, please contact recruiting manager Jonas Bergendal +46 767246512, or HR Business Partner Anne Mari Fagerström +46 730829192. Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Höganäs AB
(org.nr 556005-0121), http://hoganas.com/ Arbetsplats
Höganäs Kontakt
HR Business Partner
Anne Mari Fagerström AnneMari.Fagerstrom@hoganas.com +46 730829192 Jobbnummer
8882531