Process Developer
2023-12-21
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Process Developer at Scania Project Office
Do you want to support and challenge the leaders of Scania 's cross functional and cross brand solution development?
The Scania project office mission is to successfully deliver value and projects to the customers of TRATON. We work with solution development in all customer product areas and through the complete Product Development Process. To be able to succeed, we focus on a holistic and global perspective, with the aim to keep it simple, transparent and easy to navigate. This is where we need You.
Job Description
We are looking for a candidate who has worked on an operational level within any area of the PD process and with great communications and leadership skills. Your task will be to calmly, clearly and effectively secure that the muscles of the PD Process is working together in the same sport, according to the same rules but utilizing each players strengths and skills.
You will be part of a small experienced group focusing as a team on the portfolio, strategy and processes, including business development be the key contact for the project office development of the PD process, with an overarching alignment of the green arrow phase, working on a strategiclevel as well as deep-diving in topics when needed be part of cross-functional and cross-brand working groups where the PD-process is evolving, securing our up to date available and relatable information. Work closely with the complete Project Office department and directly with the Management team, to drive and co-ordinate strategic process related areas together with our colleagues and together with our cross-functions, within Scania and TRATON
To succeed in this role you need to be confident to challenge yourself, your colleagues and the cross functions to secure a successful delivery, with the ability to read the room and confirm our common commitment towards our goals. We are on a complex alignment journey with many stakeholders to guide and consider.
Your Profile
You are someone who has worked on an operational level in the PD process, has experience in change management and thrives when utilizing great communications and leadership skills. You enjoy exploring new perspectives and turning them into concrete actions while keeping the speed up, which we challenge daily in the ongoing transformation, while keeping clear focus on existing processes and the clarity of communication.
You should be comfortable with your ability to consider high level strategic connections, read the room and identify blocking points through discussions, enabling the specifics to progress step by step. You should enjoy the challenges of a diverse collaboration where we use the strengths throughout TRATON with our various approaches.
You have relevant education from University as well as thorough working experience from Scania PD Process and preferably working within or directly connected with the TRATON group. Experience within project management and lean agile is valuable. To communicate on all corporate levels and be comfortable to conduct management meetings and present complex issues in front of others is mandatory. You are fluent in English and Swedish is meriting.
What we offer
As a member of our team, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and challenging environment, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and develop your skills and career. We believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace fosters innovation, creativity, and better decision-making. We value and encourage different perspectives and backgrounds, and we are committed to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive. We understand that achieving a work-life balance is essential, and we strive to provide our employees with the flexibility and resources they need to succeed both in and outside of work.
For more information
If you have any further questions regarding the position, please contact
Karin Dahlström, Head of Portfolio, Strategy & Process - EMPX, 08-553 83226
Application
Your application must include a CV as well as copies of any relevant certificates. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-01-07. We use logic and personality tests as well as competency-based interviews in our selection process.
A background check can be conducted for this position.
We look forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we are driving the transition to a sustainable transport system.
