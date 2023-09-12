Process Area Manager
2023-09-12
Northvolt has exciting job offers for Process Area Managers in the large scale production plant in Skellefteå.
In Skellefteå you will be a key member in the team that executes and drives the start-up of the first full scale Northvolt production plant. You will also be part of the process engineering design team for the expansion of one of the first large-scale European battery factories.
We are continuously building a team of experienced specialists, skilled process engineers and purposeful young engineering interns. We are looking for:
Utility process engineers: focus on utility and water balances, energy optimisation, waste-water treatment and recovery of used chemicals.
Precursor and dissolution process engineers: focus on dissolving, crystallizing and filtration processes.
Calcination process engineers: focus on solid action, high temperature calcination and contamination prevention.
Commissioning engineers: focus on project execution phase including mechanical completion, dynamic commissioning and system start-up.
Technical and process safety engineers: focus on industrial technical safety, ATEX, management of fire zones, chemical safety and dust exposure prevention
Preferably, you have experience in the field, or closely related chemical industry, and have been driving innovative, and challenging improvement projects within areas such as process design, equipment development or energy optimisation.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Responsible for the Process Engineering design and development
Responsible as the technical authority for the assigned process area
Responsible for Process area deliveries in projects, allocating resources into the project and program teams
Establishment and running of relevant processes and forums to control the process engineering delivery
Line management responsibilities for a group of process engineers:
Leadership of the team in line with the wider CAM Process Engineering function
Resource planning for the area team
Recruitment and team management
Team competence development and succession / progression planning
The people we are looking for are team players, curious, and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and natural talent to make things happen.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full-time employment, fixed salary.
The planned starting date for the Process Area Manager is as soon as possible in Skellefteå.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
BSc or MSc degree in Chemical Engineering/Process Engineering or equivalent
5+ years of relevant work experience within high volume production in a related field.
Proven supervisory and leadership skills.
Successful track record of leading process development and project establishment in early initiation phase including feasibility basic and value engineering practices in complex chemical processes.
Experience from scaling production in a fast-growing environment, ideally in the battery industry, mineral processing, chemical manufacturing, Pharma, Paper & Pulp, Electrochemical or similar industry.
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
Experience from a multi-cultural environment
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt AB
