Principal Subject Matter Expert, Sterile DPP
2025-11-14
Are you ready to be the technical point of reference for sterile drug product manufacturing projects? As our Sterile Drug Product (DP) Processing Principal SME, you'll be responsible for the selection, design, and startup of GMP process equipment/systems. Based in Sweden, you'll support projects across Europe and AsiaPac regions. This is your chance to build a long-term career with global knowledge and opportunities!
In Global Engineering and Real Estate (GERE) we engage in a diverse range of exciting endeavours! Our team is responsible for construction, acquiring, leading and maintaining numerous pioneering facilities and work spaces around the world. We are also providing strategic direction - assisting the business in making sound property and asset decisions, as well as integrating the newest technology. Throughout our work, we are embedding a focus on sustainability as part of AstraZeneca's Ambition Zero Carbon (achieving zero carbon emissions in our operations by 2025 and having a carbon negative value chain by 2030).
Your role
Join us as and become a pivotal force in shaping the future of our technical drug product packages. In this multifaceted role, you will lead with innovation and strategic vision to guide the specification, design, supplier selection, and successful delivery of critical projects. Your expertise in process engineering will be instrumental throughout the project lifecycle, ensuring seamless start-up and optimal early operations.
Collaborate with key stakeholders at AstraZeneca to capture essential insights and ensure our designs not only meet but exceed SHE and GMP compliance standards. Embrace this opportunity to drive excellence and make a significant impact in the pharmaceutical industry.
Essentials for the role
* Principal SME: Bachelor's degree (or equivalent) in Engineering with 10 or more years' experience in Sterile Drug Product (DP) Manufacturing operations or process design and installation
* In-depth technical knowledge of Sterile DP Manufacturing equipment, material transfer, and containment/isolation
* Proven Experience in the specification, procurement, installation, start up and commissioning of equipment in a licensed GMP pharmaceutical commercial plant
* Ability to interact with a wide range of internal business partners and leaders
* Strong experience with capital project delivery; from business case development through project execution and current GMP regulations
* Fluent communicator (written and verbal) in English
* Lean Manufacturing certification or Six Sigma Green Belt
* Combination Product Experience
Why AstraZeneca
At AstraZeneca, we're driven by our commitment to deliver accelerated growth and to make people's lives better. We're always working towards our ambition to deliver more medicines to patients quicker and more affordably. We're leading the way in delivering Lean processes that drive greater efficiency and speed. Sustainable practices are at the heart of what we do, ensuring we manage our environmental impact across all our activities and products. If you have the passion and the drive to accelerate growth and make people's lives better, then this is the place for you.
