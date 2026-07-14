Principal R&D Engineer, Machine Safety
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-07-14
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
This role centers on shaping the future of machine safety in an R&D-driven environment. You will help define the technical direction ahead, challenge established thinking, and drive the development of new technology within a complex and knowledge-intensive setting.
You will act as a trusted technical authority in machine safety, working across organizational boundaries and connecting deep specialist knowledge with adjacent disciplines. The role also involves supporting stakeholders with advanced problem-solving related to future technologies. It is a strong opportunity for you if you want to combine technical depth with strategic influence and real impact on long-term innovation.
Job DescriptionYou define research direction within machine safety and help guide future technology choices.
You drive new technology development through innovative and forward-looking engineering work.
You act as a technical authority and provide deep expert advice within your field.
You collaborate across teams and disciplines to connect specialist knowledge with broader technical challenges.
You maintain and apply up-to-date knowledge of relevant technologies, tools, and methods.
You support stakeholders in solving complex problems related to future technologies.
You share knowledge, contribute to technical discussions, and help raise competence across the organization.
RequirementsStrong expertise within machine safety.
Ability to define technical or research direction and drive technology development forward.
Recognized specialist knowledge in at least one technology area or across a broader technical field.
Solid knowledge of state-of-the-art technologies, tools, and methods in your area of expertise.
Experience working across organizational boundaries and connecting your expertise with other disciplines.
Ability to provide advanced technical advice and support in complex problem-solving.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8066582-2100612". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
10002872