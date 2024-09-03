Principal Product Manager
At Rovio you will get to work with multiple groundbreaking IP's including one of the most famous game IP's in the world: Angry Birds! We craft joy with player-focused gaming experiences that last for decades. In order to do that, we know that people need to bring their own joy to what we do. That's why we value work-life balance, say no to crunch culture, and welcome people from all walks of life to join the flock. Today, we are a proud team of 500+ caring and talented professionals representing over 50 different nations.
We trust our teams to work autonomously by providing them the right tools and level of responsibility. We believe in our teams to remain creative and to keep learning - as well as ensuring everyone has opportunities for personal growth.
Our Stockholm studio has built one of the largest comebacks in the gaming industry - Angry Birds 2! We take pride in our culture that helped make this game a success, where anything can be changed and everything is tested.
We are now looking for a Principal Product Manager to join the Angry Birds 2 team in our vibrant studio in the centre of Stockholm, Sweden.
If you love building and improving F2P games based on deep player understanding, acting as a Product authority, being a mentor and a Craft Lead, driving the strategic direction and roadmap for Angry Birds 2 alongside the Game Lead, and you want to join us in bringing even more growth to this beloved hit game - we cannot wait to meet you!
Not in Sweden? We provide relocation support.
You will have impact and fun at work by:
Leading a game pod through planning, prioritising, and running feature development efforts
Supporting the Game Lead by providing input on the strategic direction for Angry Birds 2
Ensuring we deliver an outstanding player experience and drive high quality improvements to business performance for both new and existing features while keeping the needs of a mature F2P game in mind
Leading and mentoring the Product Craft across the studio by constantly sharing your knowledge about engagement & monetization mechanics, player behaviour, and F2P game design
Advocating for data-driven decision making by analysing game metrics and proactively identifying & implementing optimizations to improve business performance
Bringing an outside-in view and deep market expertise by benchmarking competitors and identifying new and promising practices and feature ideas
Experience and skills we are looking for:
Extensive experience in product management for live F2P mobile titles and deep understanding of F2P live-ops, economy, and game design
Experience with strategy building and translating strategy into a roadmap that grows long-term business performance
Track record of crafting features that drive increases to retention, engagement, and monetization
Past experience as a people manager and an inspirational team leader who utilizes effective communication and solid interpersonal skills
Strong analytical capabilities and a love for A/B testing
Interview process
First meeting: A short call with a TA Partner to talk about the specifics of the role and your past work experience
Hiring Manager Interview: A meeting with the Game Lead of AB2 to discuss your skills and background. We want to learn what motivates you and hear your success (and fail) stories
Second round: A meeting with Product peers from Rovio to dive deeper into your business skills, F2P market knowledge, and your thoughts on AB2
Final round: A meeting with the larger game team and separate chats with the Head of Studio in Stockholm and our HR Business Partner. Our aim is to get a clear overview of your leadership skills, how you can contribute to our working culture, and where we can help you develop
Please send your CV in English. We look forward to talking to you!
Rovio's Stockholm Studio is the studio behind the hugely popular Angry Birds 2, the bigger, badder and birdier sequel to the global phenomenon Angry Birds. The studio is dedicated to making the Angry Birds 2 game experience ever more exciting for players, developing continual improvements, as well as running world class live ops every day.
In addition to Angry Birds 2, Stockholm studio is actively developing new titles with the Angry Birds brand as well as new original IPs. Our approach is to focus on highly accessible yet innovative cores paired with Rovio's light-hearted aesthetic. At the same time, we still aim to deliver a deep meta that can keep players engaged for decades. Our development is driven by our players as we push to become masters of our genre. We use data to provide insights into our players' needs, and we always strive for improvement through continual iteration.
