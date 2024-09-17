Principal Product Lifecycle Engineer
2024-09-17
Join Our Team as a Principal Product Lifecycle Engineer!
Lead and grow the technical expertise of design control related activities within Acoustics. Define the technical knowledge roadmap & direction, growing Cochlear's engineering capability through mentoring and guiding other engineers to a high standard of knowledge and ability. This applies to new products and accessories, as well as legacy products. In this position you will have great opportunity to bring your own knowledge and experience to create the role together with us. If you have a keen interest in product development and want to explore new opportunities this might be what you are looking for.
What you'll do
* Act as the principal authority for engineering activities to sustain Cochlear's products. Use your deep understanding of business and customer needs to guide product improvements and new product development.
* Apply good engineering judgment, decision-making, and problem-solving skills to meet business priorities and design requirements. Lead engineering analysis activities.
* Provide expert engineering guidance to cross-functional teams and key product developments.
* Proactively support continuous improvement initiatives within the product lifecycle engineering domain. Develop and maintain an information exchange structure to ensure adequate information/experience sharing within and across projects.
* Communicate with internal and external project stakeholders, including Sponsor Team members, to influence and negotiate acceptable outcomes.
* Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure PLE (product lifecycle engineering) and new product development deliveries.
* Develop and maintain a strong working knowledge of Cochlear's products, including new products and accessories, as well as legacy products.
* Understand regulatory requirements for medical device documentation and ensure the delivery of high-quality technical documentation in accordance with the Quality Management System.
* Take accountability for lifecycle management of technical documentation and support in audits and review deviations and concessions.
Skills We're Looking For:
* Strong understanding of engineering principles, methods, and tools applicable to the development of medical devices.
* Knowledge of regulations and standards relevant to medical device safety and performance.
* Strong technical acumen, including the ability to read and understand standards, and regulations.
* Principal authority in design control due to specialist technical knowledge at an expert level.
* Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.
* Excellent interpersonal and verbal/written communication skills.
* Detail-oriented with good organizational and planning skills.
* Very good knowledge of best practices in hardware design and product design.
* Excellent influencing and leadership skills.
* Demonstrable ability to facilitate cross-functional teams to make decisions.
Qualifications:
* Engineering/Science degree.
* 10+ years of experience in engineering design and verification, preferably with medical device products.
* Why Cochlear? Join us to make a significant impact in the field of medical devices, working on both new and legacy products. Bring your expertise and creativity to a role where you can truly make a difference.
