Principal Data Scientist in Pharmaceutical Development
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-20
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will take on a key role in a highly advanced pharmaceutical development environment where machine learning is used to accelerate scientific discovery and improve how new treatments are developed. The work sits close to research and development, with a strong focus on chemical property prediction, knowledge discovery, and computational approaches that support better decisions across the drug development process.
In this assignment, you will combine strong data science fundamentals with modern deep learning techniques to solve complex scientific problems. You will work across disciplines, collaborate with both technical and scientific stakeholders, and help move promising ideas into scalable IT solutions. It is an exciting opportunity to apply AI in a domain where the results can contribute to life-changing medicines.
Job DescriptionYou will lead projects focused on chemical property prediction and scientific knowledge discovery using machine learning and deep learning.
You will develop methodologies for computational drug development and help shape how advanced analytics is applied in the organization.
You will create visualizations that make graph data easier to understand and support dialogue, interpretation, and decision-making among stakeholders.
You will work closely with cross-functional teams and contribute to knowledge transfer toward IT engineering teams for solution build and deployment.
You will stay current with developments in the field by reviewing academic research, engaging with the scientific community, and contributing to publications and scientific forums.
You will communicate technical concepts and results clearly to both technical and non-technical audiences.
RequirementsAdvanced degree in computer science, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, or a related field.
Excellent coding skills in Python and R.
Significant industrial experience in data science with a focus on machine learning.
Experience with ML frameworks such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, or DGL.
Significant hands-on industrial experience in applied machine learning domains such as deep learning, NLP, and GenAI.
Experience developing data science models and working with MLOps teams to productionize models.
Ability to communicate complex technical work to different audiences in a clear and practical way.
Nice to haveContributions to open-source projects.
Strong publication record in AI.
Experience delivering machine learning projects in pharmaceutical development, chemical engineering, or chemistry.
Experience in one or more applied machine learning areas such as transfer learning, federated learning, few-shot learning, zero-shot learning, meta learning, or explainable AI.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7604126-1956855". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9865545