Principal Data Scientist, Algorithm Development
2024-07-09
Overview
The Spotfire visual data science product is a scalable analytics platform. Users pose, enrich, and twist their questions. They share their results. They want to know: Which is the best path forward? Who made this decision? Why? When? In short, Spotfire immerses the customer in a mind-machine milieu, blending data wrangling and analytic workflows. Our product spans the intersection of data assets and business value, a vibrant place where technology moves fast, and ease of use is key to success.
Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Cloud Software Group enables businesses to reach new heights on their digital innovation path. From systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real-time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of organizations through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Cloud Software Group is home to multiple world-class data analytics platforms to handle all data and business needs.
Who you are
You are a researcher with a strong mathematics and/or statistics background. You have extensive knowledge of various statistical methods and also know how those are implemented in code. You can draw insights from data as needed, but you also enjoy developing new statistical methods. You stay informed about the emerging trends in the statistics and data science fields and have a solid understanding of the more traditional and classical aspects of the fields. You enjoy thinking about novel ways to use existing methods to solve new problems and optimal ways to present statistical and data analytic results to empower more people to find insights from data. You enjoy coding up your ideas to use as proof-of-concept demonstrations.
What you will do
You will join a community where code is created by developers working in concert with colleagues from several professions - other developers and testers, of course, but equally important user experience designers and technical communicators, as well as project and product managers. In addition, customers visit, and data scientists drop by. You will enjoy the pleasure of doing engineering in a rich context, surrounded by several kinds of expertise. We consider software development a communal art of discovery: Spotfire keeps evolving in our modern office is located in central Gothenburg. Here, you will design and develop new analytics capabilities for the Spotfire product suite with close attention to robustness, scalability and performance.
You will be the "in-house" Math/Statistics expert for the algorithms development team. You will formulate solutions for product ideas using mathematical and statistical building blocks and provide subject matter expertise to the Development, QA, Support, and Product Management teams. You will ensure that the right statistical and machine-learning algorithms are being implemented in a scalable and performant manner to assist our users with they data discovery journey.
Qualifications: Experience/Skills
Must Have
Strong and comprehensive understanding of mathematical/statistical concepts and methodology, including (but not restricted to) Descriptive statistics, Inferential statistics, Bayesian statistics, Probability theory, linear algebra, Optimization theory, and Univariate and Multivariate calculus.
Solid understanding of statistical/data-mining/machine learning analyses such as linear models, generalized linear models, Principal Component Analysis, Factor Analysis, Time series, Neural Networks, CART, CHAID, Random forest, and Boosted trees.
Robust understanding of Numerical Analysis
Proficiency in R and/or Python
Strongly Preferred
Experience with scientific computing and numerical recipes
Familiarity with the workflow of building, validating, and deploying predictive models
Experience using Business Intelligence and Data Science platforms
Experience in developing and deploying machine learning models
Nice to have
Working knowledge of C++ or C#
Good understanding of Data Structures and Algorithms
Experience with Big Data and Deep Learning frameworks
Data Analysis experience in Life Science, Energy, and High-Tech Manufacturing sectors
Formal Qualifiers
• Masters Degree in Mathematics or Statistics (or Bachelors Degree in Mathematics or Statistics with relevant experience); Masters Degree in Data Science or related fields with strong foundations in Mathematics/Statistics theory from a reputable university
• 10+ years of experience in commercial software development settings
• Interest in Spotfire and its business contexts
• Appreciation of Engineering as an intellectual activity
• Proclivity for quality over quantity
• Conversational Swedish language proficiency
• Gothenburg office presence
• Labour permit for Sweden
Pay & Benefits Summary
• Competitive salary
• Annual bonus
About Us:
Citrix and TIBCO recently merged to create Cloud Software Group, now one of the world's largest cloud solution providers, serving more than 100 million users around the globe. When you join Cloud Software Group, you are making a difference for real people, each of whom count on our suite of cloud-based products to get work done - from anywhere. Members of our team will tell you that we value diverse lived experiences, passion for technology, and the courage to take risks. Everyone is empowered to learn, dream, and build the future of work. We are on the brink of another Cambrian leap -- a moment of immense evolution and growth. And we need your expertise and experience to do it. Now is the perfect time to move your skills to the cloud.
Cloud Software Group is firmly committed to Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) and to compliance with all federal, state and local laws that prohibit employment discrimination. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, race, color, creed, sex or gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, religion, genetic carrier status, disability, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions (including lactation status), marital status, military service, protected veteran status, political activity or affiliation, taking or requesting statutorily protected leave and other protected classifications. Så ansöker du
