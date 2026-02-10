Principal Consultant
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-02-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role - Principal Consultant
Technology - SAP S/4HANA
Location - Sweden
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
Infosys is seeking a highly experienced and dynamic Principal Consultant - SAP to join our growing SAP practice. This role demands deep expertise in SAP technologies, strong leadership capabilities, and a proven track record of delivering complex transformation programs. As a Principal Consultant, you will lead solution architecture, client engagements, and delivery excellence across SAP S/4HANA projects.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead SAP solutions across multiple end-to-end implementations and transformation programs.
• Drive client engagements from Phase 0 through execution, including Greenfield, Brownfield, and Hybrid S/4HANA projects.
• Collaborate with client stakeholders (Business and IT) to define roadmaps, assess readiness, and build transformation strategies.
• Utilize SAP toolchain for implementation, administration, and optimization.
• Prepare solution proposals, effort estimations, and contribute to RFP responses.
• Mentor and manage project teams, ensuring delivery quality and adherence to timelines.
• Represent Infosys in client meetings with professionalism and strong interpersonal communication.
• Stay current with SAP innovations and contribute to internal knowledge sharing.
Skill Required:
• Deep functional (SAP Finance/Manufacturing/Logistics/Sales) or technical skills (ABAP, Integration, Security, Basis) in one or two SAP ERP skills.
• Experience in SAP S/4HANA, EWM, TM, Business AI, LeanIX, Signavio, Cloud ALM
• Hands-on SAP consulting experience.
• Minimum of 4 full lifecycle SAP project implementations.
• Experience in leading teams in SAP projects.
• Exposure to at least two types of S/4HANA projects: Greenfield, Brownfield, or Hybrid.
• Experience in transformation preparation or Phase 0 activities.
• Proficiency in SAP toolchain usage or administration.
• Valid SAP certification in relevant skill areas.
• Strong client-facing skills with the ability to engage middle management effectively.
• Proven ability to build solution proposals and estimate efforts accurately.
• Demonstrated flexibility, team spirit, and a results-driven mindset.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Exposure to multiple SAP modules or skill areas within the SAP product portfolio.
• Publications or thought leadership in SAP or industry-specific domains.
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
All aspects of employment at Infosys are based on merit, competence and performance. We are committed to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Infosys is proud to be an equal opportunity employer Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-12
E-post: kothakapu.2148613@infosys.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040)
Tegeluddsvägen 76 2TR (visa karta
)
115 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9735364